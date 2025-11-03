Jake Paul- Gervonta Davis Officially Cancelled

By: Sean Crose

The November 14 novelty bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis is officially kaput. The latest accusations of Davis abusing a woman have obviously led the matchup to be a no go.

Nakisa Bidarian, Most Valuable Promotions CEO, claimed Monday on social media that “Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly. While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.”

Suffice to say, Davis is not Paul’s favorite person.

“Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage,” Paul posted on social media Monday.”Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.”

Paul, who promotes high level women fighters indicated he finds Davis offensive.

“I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account,” he continued. “My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again.”

Paul even indicated that Davis gives sports, and society as a hole, a black eye.

“It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power. I hope you people moving forward look beyond his fake streetwear pieces “SWAG” and search for something deeper to be a fan of. As for me it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place. – Jake”.