Hamzah Sheeraz Stops Liam Williams In First Round –  Reece Bellotti Decisions Liam Dillon.

By: Sean Crose

Boxing fans of a certain age will likely remember a time when boxing could be found being broadcast on weekend afternoons courtesy of major American networks. CBS, NBC, and ABC, through it’s Wide World of Spots programming, turned fighters like Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Mile Tyson from relatively obscure entities to high level attractions. Thanks to outlets like ESPN-plus and DAZN, some fans today can be forgiven for thinking they’re going back to those days of weekend afternoon ring battles. No matter that the reason for this largely rests on the fact that these afternoon broadcast fights are being fought in Europe, where there is a much earlier time zone, weekend afternoons can present some memorable throwdowns for American fans nonetheless.

Although there were no major bouts to be found being broadcast this weekend, there were some interesting and entertaining affairs to behold in England, courtesy of ESPN-plus and DAZN. The twenty-four year old middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz looked extremely impressive Saturday as he wiped out Liam Williams in the opening round at Copper Box Arena in London. After first dropping the experienced Williams with a jab, the far taller Sheeraz dropped Williams a second time with a potent uppercut. While Williams was able to rise from both knockdowns, it was clear he was being completely dominated. His corner wisely threw in the towel before the opening round came to an end.

Yet Sheeraz wasn’t the only one to impress Saturday in London. Less than half an hour away from the Copper Box, at the O2 In Greenwich, undefeated junior lightweight Liam Dillon lost his first fight, a blistering battle with Reece Bellotti, that was as entertaining as it was high energy. Dillon seemed to control things early on thanks to some very effective aggression. Bellotti, however, was able to make his punches count. This caused Dillon to slow down as the fight progressed, allowing Bellotti to stack up much needed rounds. Still, Dillion came on extremely strong towards the end of the fight and it was clear that either man might have gotten the judge’s nod. Only one of the two men could win on the judge’s cards, though, and the officials ruled in favor of Bellotti via unanimous decision.

Bellotti subsequently improved his record to 15-5 while Dillon now stands with 13 wins against 1 draw and 1 defeat on his resume. With only three knockout victories on his record, one could only wonder how the fight might have gone had Dillon possessed a bit more power in his gloved fists.