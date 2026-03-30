Gervonta “Tank” Davis has gone on the offensive in the legal arena. The undefeated lightweight star filed a countersuit seeking more than $20 million in damages against Courtney Rossel, the ex-girlfriend who accused him of domestic violence at a Miami gentlemen’s club last October, according to an exclusive report from TMZ Sports published on March 30.

Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) denied nearly all allegations in the civil complaint, maintaining that he never struck or choked Rossel and did not falsely imprison her. In his answer to the lawsuit, Davis characterized the situation as a calculated shakedown, alleging that Rossel demanded $1.1 million to make the accusations disappear. He further claimed that Rossel was the initial aggressor and that she provoked the encounter as part of a scheme designed to extract money from him.

Perhaps most striking among the countersuit’s claims is Davis’ assertion that the two spent the night together at Rossel’s home after the alleged attack, and that Rossel told her employer she was fine following the incident.

The Financial Fallout: A Lost Megafight

The countersuit’s central argument centers on a legal theory of interference with business relationship. Davis contends that Rossel’s civil lawsuit, filed in late October 2025, directly caused the cancellation of what would have been the biggest payday of his career: a November exhibition bout against Jake Paul at Miami’s Kaseya Center, originally set to stream on Netflix.

Davis claims he stood to earn more than $20 million from the Paul fight, which was scrapped shortly after Rossel’s allegations became public. Paul quickly pivoted to a replacement bout against former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19 at the same venue. Joshua stopped Paul by sixth-round knockout in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,600, an event that ranked as the top program on Netflix in 45 countries, according to the streamer.

Both Joshua and Paul earned substantial paydays from the replacement bout, while Davis, sidelined by the legal fallout, received nothing.

The Accuser’s Response

Rossel’s legal team wasted no time. Her attorneys have already filed a motion to dismiss the counterclaim, arguing that Davis cannot sue her for reporting an alleged crime. The motion is a signal that this legal battle will be contested aggressively on both sides.

The dueling civil claims now run parallel to Davis’ ongoing criminal case in Florida. Davis was arrested on January 28 after a weeks-long search involving U.S. Marshals and a multi-county surveillance operation. He was released on $16,000 bond and ordered to stay away from both Rossel and the Miami Gardens establishment where the alleged incident took place.

Criminal Charges Still Loom

While the false imprisonment charge was dropped on March 27 after prosecutors determined it was redundant, Davis still faces two criminal charges: felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor battery. The charges stem from an October 27, 2025 incident at Tootsies Cabaret in Miami Gardens, where Rossel, a dancer at the club, told police that Davis grabbed her by the hair and throat and attempted to force her out of the building. Police reviewed surveillance footage and determined that the evidence supported the issuance of an arrest warrant.

The criminal case exists separately from any civil claims. According to CBS Sports, Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty stated during a January press conference that the investigation determined Davis used force in an attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will.

Davis also faces a separate warrant from Baltimore for allegedly violating probation tied to a 2020 hit-and-run that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. A Baltimore judge issued that warrant in early February.

A Pattern and a Career in Limbo

The current case is the latest in a lengthy history of legal entanglements for Davis. He was arrested in Broward County in 2022 on domestic violence charges, was accused of striking the mother of his children in July 2025, and was captured on video in 2020 appearing to grab an ex-girlfriend by the neck at a charity basketball game. Charges in the prior domestic violence cases were either dropped or dismissed when the alleged victims declined to cooperate with prosecutors.

The boxing consequences have been severe. The WBA reclassified Davis from active lightweight champion to “champion in recess” in January 2026, effectively stripping him of the title he had held since 2023. His inactivity in the ring now stretches past a year, with his last official bout being the majority decision draw against Lamont Roach on March 1, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Davis is in discussions for a summer rematch with Isaac Cruz at super lightweight on Prime Video pay-per-view, but whether a fighter facing a felony attempted kidnapping charge can realistically secure a commission license remains an open question.

For Davis, the countersuit represents an attempt to reframe the narrative around his legal troubles, casting himself as the victim of an extortion attempt rather than the aggressor. Whether a judge and, potentially, a jury see it that way will depend on evidence that has yet to be fully tested in open court. What is beyond dispute is that the fighter who once appeared destined to inherit Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s throne as boxing’s biggest attraction is now fighting battles that no amount of ring skill can resolve.