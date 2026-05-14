Jake Paul said on a Kick livestream this week that he has offered Saul “Canelo” Alvarez $200 million to fight him, claiming the Mexican former super middleweight champion has indicated he is open to the matchup. Alvarez has not publicly confirmed the conversation or the figure.

The remarks were made during the debut edition of Paul’s Kick stream and circulated widely after a clip was posted by Happy Punch on X. “Canelo wants 200 million. I have the 200 million dollars for you, easy money,” Paul said, according to Boxing News. “Jake Paul vs Canelo, let’s get it done. This is what the fans have been waiting for. This is the biggest fight that can possibly be made in boxing.”

Paul added that Alvarez had spoken to him by phone. “Canelo says he’s down on the phone, so we’re going to make it happen. I have the 200 million and I think that’s going to be the next fight. Sign the contract Canelo. Much respect to you, let’s make the biggest fight in boxing happen.” The clip shared on the stream included faint audio of a call Paul attributed to Alvarez, but the footage did not contain any verbal agreement from the Mexican fighter.

Canelo’s Camp Has Not Confirmed

Alvarez has not addressed Paul’s claim publicly. According to a report aggregated by Excelsior, Alvarez responded to the offer on social media with laughing emojis, which the Mexican outlet characterized as a dismissal.

Alvarez’s scheduled return is already set. ESPN reported that Alvarez will challenge WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September, with The Ring’s Mike Coppinger first reporting the agreement. The bout is targeted for the Mexican Independence Day weekend window and is expected to headline a “Mexico vs. the World” card backed by Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season.

Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) has not fought since losing the undisputed super middleweight title to Terence Crawford by unanimous decision on September 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. He underwent elbow surgery during his recovery. Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), a Cameroon-born French fighter based in Montreal, was elevated to full WBC champion in January after Crawford retired.

Paul’s Status Since the Joshua Loss

Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) has not fought since being stopped by Anthony Joshua in their December 2025 bout. He has said publicly that he sustained a broken jaw in the fight and has at times suggested he may not compete again. The Kick stream marked his most aggressive public push toward a return.

Talks between Paul and Alvarez previously advanced in 2024, before Alvarez signed a four-fight agreement with Riyadh Season that began with William Scull and culminated in the Crawford loss. Alvarez said at the time that any fight with Paul, if it occurred, would come at the end of his career.

No promoter, network, or sanctioning body has confirmed any negotiation involving the $200 million figure cited by Paul.