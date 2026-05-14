The International Boxing Federation has granted unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk an exception to participate in an unsanctioned contest against Rico Verhoeven on May 23, 2026, in Giza, Egypt, the organization announced in a release dated May 14, 2026.

According to the IBF, attorney John Hornewer submitted the request on Usyk’s behalf on April 16, 2026. The IBF Board of Directors convened by video conference on April 29 and approved the request, subject to a series of conditions tied to the outcome of the bout and the sanctioning rotation among the major bodies.

The Rule at Issue

The release cites IBF Rule 5.H., which states that “an unsanctioned contest is a fight which the IBF has not formally approved for sanction or where sanction has been formally withdrawn. If a Champion participates in an unsanctioned contest within his prescribed weight limit, the title will be declared vacant whether the Champion wins or loses the bout.”

Usyk holds the IBF, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles. The Verhoeven fight, scheduled for Giza, falls outside the IBF’s sanctioning framework, which triggered the need for an exception under the rule.

WBC Position and the Rotation

The IBF noted that the World Boxing Council has sanctioned the Usyk vs. Verhoeven bout and indicated it will enforce its mandatory next. Under the rotation system acknowledged among the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO, the WBA mandatory would follow the WBC mandatory. The IBF stated that, on that basis, there are no affected boxers in its own rotation order at this time.

Conditions of the Exception

The IBF outlined four conditions tied to the approval. If Usyk loses on May 23, the IBF Heavyweight title will be declared vacant immediately. If Usyk wins, the IBF will acknowledge the WBC’s position in the rotation and order the IBF mandatory bout for 180 days thereafter. If the WBA grants a special permit, the IBF will acknowledge the WBA’s position in the rotation and order its mandatory bout 180 days thereafter. The IBF also reserved the right to amend the mandatory date in the event of substantial delays in the rotation.

Background on the Bout

Verhoeven, the longtime Glory heavyweight kickboxing champion, is crossing over to professional boxing for the contest. The fight is scheduled for May 23 in Giza, Egypt.

Daryl J. Peoples is the IBF president. George Martinez serves as championships chairman and Ben Keilty as ratings chairman.