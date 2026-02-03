Another Warrant Reportedly Issued For Gervonta Davis

By: Sean Crose

Gervonta Davis’ legal issues just keep piling up. Last week he was arrested in the Miami area after being a fugitive from the law for reportedly abusing a woman. Then on Tuesday a Baltimore judge reportedly issued another warrant for Davis for violating terms of probation regarding a hit and run incident that transpired several years back. “Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy on Monday issued the arrest warrant for Davis,” wrote the Baltimore Manner, “on accusations that he violated his probation, according to court records…Davis, 31, now of Parkland, Florida, is on probation for a 2020 hit-and-run in Baltimore that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.”

Whether Davis will end up going to Maryland or not remains to be seen. Once one of the biggest names in boxing, Davis’ life has gone into freefall as of late. Aside from having numerous – and very serious – issues with the law, the man has seen his once very successful career grind to a halt. After fighting Lamont Roach to a draw last spring – in a battle some thought Roach should have won – Davis had to drop out of an enormous novelty bout against Jake Paul due to his legal issues. Now Paul is the least of Davis’ concerns.