Gervonta Davis: “BOXING IS DEAD”

By: Sean Crose

“Boxing definitely did a turn,” lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis posted on social media Friday, “it went from this side to that side…and this shit has no loyalty so why would I care, I move accordingly.” Davis wrapped his post up with the following words: “BOXING IS DEAD.” Whether the hard hitting undefeated titlist was serious or just venting online remains to be seem. What Davis specifically means in the post is a mystery as well, though there are certainly those willing to guess. Although he’s no doubt a popular fighter, Davis is also a controversial one, as much for his outside the ring actions as for reputedly cherry picking opponents.

Indeed, Davis’ next fight is going to be against none other than Jake Paul. Although the 200 poundish Paul facing off against the 135 poundish Davis appears absurd on the face of things the match will no doubt bring in a boatload of eyeballs and dollars. While no one can fault a professional fighter for making as much money as possible, the fact that Davis is meeting Paul in the ring is raising eyebrows even higher than they have been already. Then there’s the fact that Paul might actually pull it off. There is that size difference after all.

Although he’s complaining about the state of boxing in his post, Davis has clearly aggravated some of the boxing public by not fighting Shakur Stevenson in what might truly be a super fight both financially and skill wise. That isn’t to blame Davis for not letting the fight happen. Politics can keep even eager fighters from facing the challenges they should. Davis however is said fairly or unfairly, to be a Floyd Mayweather style of boxer who puts career decisions over all else. Again, that may not be true, but it aggravates some fans, understandable as it may be.

Word now is that Davis wants to retire after he faces Paul in November. Unfortunately, there are those who will be happy if he does. If the accusations are true, the man is holding up the sport. That may be a bit unfair though. Although it doesn’t appear that he will be rematching Lamont Roach (who battled Davis to a surprise draw earlier this year) anytime soon, there’s still the fact the guy hasn’t lost a single fight. And it isn’t like he’s fought nothing but tomato cans. It’s puzzling to hear and see Davis criticize the sport of boxing when it’s done him so well though. At what other sport could a man avoid fighting Shakur Stevenson or Lamont Roach in order to make a ton of money fighting Jake Paul?