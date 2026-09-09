The main event will pull the eyeballs, but the September 12 card at T-Mobile Arena is loaded top to bottom. Prelims at 5 pm ET, main card at 8 pm ET, all on Paramount+.

The Co-Main Is a Championship Fight and a Legal Battlefield

Jai Opetaia against Noel Mikaelian would be worth watching in any context: the unbeaten Australian southpaw, 30-0 with 23 knockouts and a fixture on pound-for-pound lists, defending the Ring and Zuffa cruiserweight titles against a two-time world champion. But the context makes it bigger. This is the fight where boxing’s old order and Zuffa’s new one collide directly.

Mikaelian holds the WBC cruiserweight belt, and the WBC ordered him to defend it against David Benavidez. Instead he walked away from a reported three-belt unification headliner to take this fight, saying he intends to defend his championship in Las Vegas whether the sanctioning body likes it or not. The WBC’s response could include stripping him, and Opetaia knows this dance already. The IBF pulled its sanction of his Zuffa debut hours before the bell, vacated his belt, and is now defending a federal lawsuit Opetaia filed in Nevada naming the WBA, WBC, and WBO alongside it. We covered the full legal picture when the fight was announced. Every cruiserweight who signs with Zuffa seems to lose a belt on the way in the door, and Saturday two of them just fight each other anyway.

Opetaia, for his part, spent the announcement lobbing a grenade at the man Mikaelian was supposed to fight, saying “yes, David Benavidez, I’m talking about you” while accusing him of running and hiding. Mikaelian frames it more simply, telling The Ring “it’s the two real cruiserweight champions colliding.” He is half right for certain. Opetaia has cleared out the division’s top tier. Whether Mikaelian belongs in the same sentence is exactly what Saturday answers, and Opetaia’s 23 knockouts suggest the answer arrives before the final bell.

The Rest of the Main Card

Mark Magsayo vs. Andres Cortes at lightweight is the card’s action insurance. Magsayo is a former featherweight world champion who fights like every round is the last one of his career, Cortes is a slick Las Vegas fighter with real skill and pride in his hometown, and neither man has ever been accused of coasting. Ten rounds is the scheduled distance. It would be a surprise if the judges are needed.

The heavyweights round it out: Raphael Akpejiori, the 6-foot-8 Nigerian puncher, against Da’Mazion Vanhouter over ten rounds. Akpejiori’s entire professional identity is early knockouts, so this one is scheduled for ten and likely to last three.

Prelims Deeper Than Most Main Cards

Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha is the best prelim fight in recent memory. Ramirez, 29-3 and a former unified super lightweight champion who represented the US at the 2012 Olympics, is at the stage where every fight is a referendum. Rocha, 26-2-1 and unbeaten in his last four, is the Orange County pressure fighter trying to prove his ceiling is higher than the scorecards have said so far. The winner stays in the welterweight conversation on a night when the whole division is watching. The loser starts hearing the word gatekeeper. That is a main event anywhere else, airing at 5 pm.

The rest of the prelims: unbeatens Pablo Rubio (15-0) and Oswaldo Molina (9-0) meet at a 132-pound catchweight, with Rubio coming off a Fight of the Night decision over Adan Palma and Molina off a shutout of Joshua Clark, someone’s zero goes. Abel Gonzalez (8-0, six knockouts) faces the dangerous Raul Salomon (16-4-1, 14 knockouts) over eight at super middleweight. Vlad Panin (24-2) meets Dakota Linger over six at super welterweight, and Panin is a name this publication knows well from his New York club nights, a pro’s pro who earned a stage this size the long way. Sean Garcia, Ryan’s younger brother, opens the show against Abraham Morales at lightweight, which means the Garcia family’s evening starts at 5 pm and, if the plan holds, ends with the belt staying in the family around midnight.

Bout order is subject to change. The full card streams on Paramount+ in the US at no extra cost, with DAZN carrying it on PPV in the UK and Ireland. The main event needs no introduction.