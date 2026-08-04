Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) will defend the Ring and Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight championships against WBC titleholder Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) on Saturday, September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Tuesday.

The bout serves as the co-feature to Ryan Garcia’s first defense of the WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn. The full card streams on Paramount+ at no additional cost to subscribers in every market outside the United Kingdom and Ireland, where DAZN carries it as a pay-per-view. Tickets are on sale through AXS.

Mikaelian takes the fight while under a standing WBC order to defend his belt against David Benavidez, who holds the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles along with the WBC light heavyweight championship. That order came down on May 29, hours after reports that Mikaelian and Opetaia were closing on a deal.

“The WBC has received a letter from [Benavidez’s] promoter with the petition to mandate WBC Cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian to make his first mandatory defense against WBC Light Heavyweight champion David Benavidez,” the sanctioning body said in its published statement. “The WBC Board has voted in favor to order Cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian to fight mandatorily David Benavidez.”

A governing body ordering its champion to face a titleholder from a rival organization is close to unheard of on the men’s side of the sport, as Yahoo Sports noted at the time. The WBC framed the ruling around Mikaelian’s inactivity since winning the belt from Badou Jack by unanimous decision in Los Angeles in December 2025, and around a breakdown between the fighter’s management and his promoter.

Mikaelian’s advisor said the wait produced nothing concrete.

“My job has always been to put Noel in the best position to succeed. More than 60 days after Noel vs. David Benavidez was ordered, we still haven’t received a bona fide offer. Noel wasn’t going to sit on the sidelines any longer,” said Anthony Girges. “This isn’t just about two champions in Noel and Opetaia. It’s about protecting the integrity of the sport and making the fights the fans deserve.”

Mikaelian, 35, framed the decision as an act of defending rather than surrendering.

“When I step into the ring on September 12 against Jai Opetaia in Las Vegas, I intend to defend my world championship. This is the fight I’ve wanted since becoming a two-time world champion, and I’m ready to deliver,” Mikaelian said. “I haven’t fought since December 2025 because of circumstances outside of my control. I refused to stay inactive. Champions are meant to defend their titles, and that’s exactly what I’m prepared to do.”

The promotional announcement did not address whether the WBC will sanction the bout or whether the 200-pound belt will be at stake. Opetaia’s camp referred only to the Zuffa and Ring championships.

“This is a huge card, and I look forward to showing the world once again why I’m the best cruiserweight on the planet,” Opetaia said. “Credit to Noel for stepping up to the plate while others, yes, David Benavidez, I’m talking about you, continue to run and hide.”

Mick Francis, Opetaia’s longtime manager, said the same thing in different terms. “This is a massive fight for Jai, and it’s refreshing to see a top-tier cruiserweight step forward when so many continue to avoid the challenge. He’s proud to defend the Zuffa Boxing and Ring titles on the biggest stage.”

Francis had already questioned the WBC’s authority to issue the order in the first place. “How can a sanctioning body order a mandatory with a champion from another body? It’s never happened before,” he told AAP in comments reported by Sports Illustrated. “We’ve been in really good conversations and he wants to fight Jai, he’d rather fight Jai, feels it’s a better opportunity to win, which I find crazy.”

Opetaia, 31, is the Australian southpaw who won the Ring title in July 2022 and, per the promotion, makes his eighth defense of it in September. He beat Brandon Glanton by wide unanimous decision on March 8 to become the promotion’s inaugural cruiserweight champion, a night that also cost him the IBF belt. The IBF withdrew its sanction of the bout hours before it took place and later voted to vacate the championship.

He has since taken the dispute to court. Opetaia filed a 123-paragraph federal complaint against the IBF on July 14 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, seeking reinstatement as champion, damages and an injunction barring the organization from crowning a replacement while the case proceeds. The filing names the WBA, WBC and WBO, their presidents, and former promoter Eddie Hearn among alleged participants in what it describes as a coordinated response to his signing with the promotion. It specifically characterizes the WBC’s directive to Mikaelian as a “near-unprecedented order” intended to block a fight with Opetaia.

The September matchup now proceeds anyway. It arrives with the sanctioning bodies and the promotion still working out the terms of coexistence, a subject that produced a formal WBO and IBF alliance in May and, more recently, softer public language from Dana White about case-by-case cooperation.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) won the WBC welterweight title in February with a unanimous decision over Mario Barrios in the same building. Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), the WBC’s leading contender at 147 pounds, earned the position with a decision over Regis Prograis in London on April 26 and receives the first world title shot of his career. The card is co-promoted with Golden Boy Promotions and falls on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Additional undercard bouts are to be announced.