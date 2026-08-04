Cherneka Johnson (19-2, 8 KOs) defends the undisputed women’s bantamweight championship against Dina Thorslund (24-0, 9 KOs) on Saturday at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, a 10-round main event that puts the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles at 118 pounds on the line. The card, MVPW-05, airs on ESPN and the ESPN App.

The matchup exists because of what happened in the summer of 2025. Thorslund held the WBC and WBO belts and was scheduled to unify against then-IBF titleholder Shurretta Metcalf on the Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano trilogy card at Madison Square Garden. She withdrew after announcing she was pregnant with her second child and relinquished the titles.

“Life can be such a roller coaster, especially for a female athlete in boxing,” Thorslund said at the time in a statement to ESPN. “I was really looking forward to this fight, the biggest moment of my career. Recently, I found out I was pregnant, a curve I hadn’t expected, but a joyous one. Even though the decision was easy, the athlete in me is sad, as I so wanted to stand in that ring and make history on Friday, July 11. But I’ll be back!”

Johnson, then the WBA champion, took the assignment. She stopped Metcalf in the ninth round on July 11 to add the IBF belt along with the vacant WBC and WBO straps, becoming the first undisputed champion in Australian boxing history in the four-belt era, male or female. She made her first defense on December 19 with a unanimous decision over Amanda Galle on the Jake Paul against Anthony Joshua card.

Thorslund suffered a miscarriage. She returned on January 31 with a wide decision over Almudena Alvarez, winning the WBC interim featherweight title, and now drops back to 118 pounds.

“I’ve been waiting for this fight since I had to give up my two world titles due to an unexpected pregnancy,” Thorslund said. “Sadly, I lost the baby, and with that I not only lost the family I had dreamed of, but also the titles I gave up for it. That experience has given me an even stronger hunger to come back and reclaim everything that was once mine.”

She added: “I know for certain this is going to be an incredible fight for the fans to watch. Cherneka Johnson always comes into the ring in great shape, and she’ll definitely need to be at her absolute best against me, because I’m returning with a level of motivation I’ve never had before. Part of it is sporting ambition, but for me, this is also deeply personal.”

Johnson has framed the fight as the one that validates the run.

“I truly believe everything happens for a reason, and for this fight to come together the way it has makes it even more exciting! Now is my time to show what I am truly capable of,” Johnson said. “This is the fight I always knew would bring out the best version of me, and I plan to do exactly that, take my belts home, take her pound-for-pound ranking, and claim the bantamweight queen title.”

Thorslund is ranked second pound-for-pound by BoxRec. She has not lost in 24 professional fights and is a two-division champion.

The co-main event is another title fight. Desley Robinson (12-3, 4 KOs), the unified IBF and WBO middleweight champion, defends over 10 rounds against Tamm Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs), the Canadian two-time Olympian who is ranked first by the WBA, IBF and WBO in only her fifth professional bout.

“This is the best fight that can be made in the middleweight division right now,” Robinson said when the bout was announced. “Tamm Thibeault is a two-time Olympian, an amateur world champion, and the number one contender for a reason. I’ve been waiting for a challenge like this. The best should fight the best, and on Saturday August 8 I’ll be ready to defend my unified world titles live on ESPN.”

Robinson, from Logan City, Queensland, won the vacant IBF title with a decision over Kaye Scott in December 2024 while fighting on a fractured foot, added the WBO belt against Chloe Chaos in April 2025, and beat Mary Spencer in May on the third MVPW card. She is a single mother of three.

Thibeault, a southpaw who stands six feet and fights out of Shawinigan, Quebec, won gold at the 2022 world championships, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Pan Am Games, and reached the quarterfinals at Tokyo 2020. Three of her four professional fights have been contested under three-minute rounds.

“Saturday, August 8th can’t come soon enough. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, but more than anything, I feel ready. I’m so grateful to MVP for giving me this opportunity on my fifth fight to show what I’m truly capable of, and to become a unified world champion,” Thibeault said. “I’m preparing mentally and physically for a tough, experienced opponent, someone who knows what championship boxing looks like. I’m ready to go to war if that’s what it takes. This is not an opportunity I will let slip away.”

Also on the main card, Metcalf (15-5-1, 2 KOs) and Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO) meet over eight rounds at 115 pounds. Both challenged Johnson for the undisputed bantamweight title within the past 13 months.

“Champions don’t get built by taking easy fights. They get built by beating the best,” Metcalf said. “Amanda Galle is a former world champion coming off the biggest fight of her career, and I respect what she brings to the ring. But I’ve already beaten undefeated fighters, world champions, and former world champions throughout my career, and after I beat her live on ESPN, the road to my second world title gets even clearer.”

Galle answered in kind. “They say you’re only as good as your last fight. Well, the last time I stepped into the ring on Jake vs. Joshua, I won Performance of the Night! I’m back, live on ESPN, to remind everyone why and ready to put the 115lb division on notice to watch out for Amanda Galle.”

Promoters Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian have positioned the bill as the platform’s strongest to date. “MVPW-05 features the latest superfight from MVP, uniting two of the best women’s boxers in the world, both of whom feel the 118lbs world titles are rightfully theirs,” they said in a statement.

The main card, which by format is composed entirely of women’s bouts, also includes Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado (9-1, 2 KOs) against Mexico’s Alondra Hernandez (10-2, 2 KOs) over eight rounds at bantamweight.

The preliminary card, announced in July, features Jan Paul Rivera (15-0, 7 KOs) against Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs) at featherweight, Orlando-based Cuban Olympian Dainier Pero (13-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout, Sebastian Juarez (11-0, 8 KOs) against Rance Ward (9-6-1, 2 KOs), Angelo Hernandez (1-0, 1 KO) against Jose Fernandez (2-1, 2 KOs), and Jadden Addison (2-0, 1 KO) against James Webb (1-0). The July release named Aleem Whitfield (10-1, 6 KOs) as Pero’s opponent, though the promotion’s event page currently lists the matchup as to be confirmed.

Prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET, according to the promotion’s event listing. ESPN has the press conference scheduled for Thursday and the weigh-in for Friday, both on ESPN+.

The card is the fifth installment of the women’s boxing series launched under a multi-year ESPN agreement running through 2028. It arrives during an active stretch for the promoter, which announced a women’s boxing alliance with Matchroom in late July and completed a merger with the Professional Fighters League days later. The previous two ESPN cards produced Stephanie Han’s majority decision over Holly Holm and Amanda Serrano’s record-tying stoppage in May, and Lani Daniels’ upset of Claressa-era contender Sarah Green in April.

MVPW-05 is produced and marketed by Most Valuable Promotions and promoted by MVP and Boxlab Promotions.