The inaugural U.S. card for Most Valuable Promotions’ women’s boxing platform delivered one of the year’s most significant upsets and one of its most alarming post-fight scenes on Friday night at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. Lani Daniels stopped unified super middleweight champion Shadasia Green in the ninth round to take the IBF and WBO titles, with Green leaving the ring on a stretcher as medics worked to keep her conscious. In the main event, Alycia Baumgardner retained her unified super featherweight belts with a clear unanimous decision over South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin.

The card aired live on ESPN with prelims on the ESPN App, marking the second installment of MVPW after the platform’s London debut two weeks earlier. Our MVPW-02 preview laid out what was at stake for Baumgardner and Green heading in. Both world title fights were contested under men’s championship rules — 10 rounds of three minutes each.

Daniels Stops Green in Round 9

The co-main event produced the night’s biggest upset and its most difficult moment. Daniels (12-4-2, 1 KO), a two-division former titleholder who had lost her previous two fights, entered as a heavy underdog against Green, who was positioned for a potential superfight with Claressa Shields.

Daniels established the pattern early, walking Green down and landing cleaner work on the inside. Green had a strong fifth round behind her jab, but reverted to trading rather than boxing in the sixth, and Daniels pressed forward. By the end of the eighth, Uncrowned’s unofficial card had Daniels ahead 77-75, and Green’s trainer Barry Porter told her in the corner she needed a stoppage in the final two rounds to keep her belts.

Round 9 opened with a sustained flurry from Daniels along the ropes. Green, who had been increasingly passive across the middle rounds, stopped throwing back. The referee stepped in as Daniels continued to unload. The stoppage was the story for only a few seconds. Green was then rushed from the ring on a stretcher, with ringside medics visibly working to keep her conscious as she was taken out of the arena. Further updates on her condition had not been released at press time.

Daniels, who lost a wide decision to Shields last July and another decision to Sarah Scheurich in December, is the new IBF and WBO super middleweight champion.

Baumgardner Outclasses Shin in Main Event

Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) made the fourth successful defense of her current three-belt reign, retaining the IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles with a unanimous decision over Shin (19-4-3, 10 KOs). It was a controlled, technical performance from the 31-year-old Ohioan, who used footwork, pivots, and short uppercuts to neutralize Shin’s forward pressure for most of the evening.

Baumgardner took over the fight by the third, hurting Shin with a clean uppercut and a follow-up flurry that forced the challenger to hold. Shin, to her credit, never stopped coming forward and had her best moments in the seventh, when she let her hands go on the inside and landed a late left hook. But Baumgardner’s range control and cleaner counters were the story on the scorecards. There were no knockdowns.

Shin’s best previous result was a majority-decision loss to Caroline Dubois for the WBC lightweight title in March 2025. She remains without a world title but has now shared the ring with two of the division’s elite. For Baumgardner, the fight was a platform performance on her first headlining slot on American linear television. The obvious next steps include a potential undisputed run at 130 against WBC titleholder Caroline Veyre, or a move to lightweight to face Dubois.

Co-Feature Undercard

Puerto Rican bantamweight Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (9-1, 2 KOs) opened the main card with a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Fernanda Reyes Delgado (8-1) by scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 78-74. The 23-year-old Amanda Serrano protégé, who has developed through MVP’s prospect pipeline, outworked Reyes in a fan-friendly pace fight and broke her down with volume and cleaner power in the later rounds.

Undefeated flyweight Natalie Dove (8-0-1, 2 KOs) kept her unbeaten record intact with a split-decision win over veteran two-time world title challenger Maria Micheo Santizo (14-7, 8 KOs) by scores of 77-75, 75-77, 77-75. The eight-round fight was the closest on the card. Micheo’s experience gave Dove problems throughout, but the younger fighter’s work rate late earned her two cards.

Prelims

The ESPN+ undercard produced a notable performance from Jahmal Harvey, the 2024 U.S. Olympian from Oxon Hill, Maryland, who moved to 3-0 with a fifth-round TKO of Daniel Lugo in a lightweight bout. Harvey, one of the most accomplished American amateurs to turn professional in recent years, broke Lugo down systematically before the stoppage.

Long Island junior welterweight Alex Vargas (15-0, 5 KOs) stayed unbeaten with a unanimous-decision win over short-notice replacement Rani Jalomo (7-1-1) by scores of 79-73 and 78-74 twice. Dunkirk, New York native Elon De Jesus (12-1-2, 8 KOs) dominated England’s Connor Adaway (10-3-1) over eight rounds, winning 80-71, 78-73, and 78-73.

Super middleweight Raquel Miller (14-0, 6 KOs) took a unanimous decision over Brazilian 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Adriana Dos Santos Araújo (6-4) by scores of 58-55 and 57-56 twice. Miller was dropped by a left hook upstairs in the second round but recovered to sweep most of the remaining rounds. Heavyweight Luis Gjolena (7-0-1) stopped Robert Salinas in the second round to stay unbeaten.

Where It Leaves MVPW

MVPW-02 was the platform’s first test on American linear television, and the headline numbers — a clean unified-title defense from the platform’s marquee champion, a genuine upset in the co-main, and a deep undercard that got through the night without a controversial decision — give MVP something to build on. What the card will be remembered for, though, depends on what happens next with Shadasia Green. Her condition is the only result from Friday night that still matters.