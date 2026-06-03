Anthony Joshua has described his December knockout of Jake Paul as the completion of an assignment, telling Ring Magazine that he was directed to push the YouTuber out of the sport.

“There was a strict message that was given, and a task that was laid upon me, and that was to get rid of Jake Paul and remove him from our beloved sport, which is boxing,” Joshua said. “Whether that took me one round, whether that took me six rounds, I believe the job was well and truly done.”

Joshua stopped Paul in the sixth round at the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19, in a non-title heavyweight bout streamed on Netflix. Referee Christopher Young counted Paul out at 1:31 of the round after a fourth knockdown. Joshua had dropped Paul twice in the fifth before closing the contest.

Asked about criticism that he took six rounds to stop a far less experienced opponent, Joshua said he could have ended the fight earlier but chose not to. “I always say no matter if they move around and they run around, I’m that good I should be able to knock him out in a round,” he said, before explaining that an early stoppage would not have satisfied spectators.

The result left Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) with the first knockout loss of his career. Paul said afterward that he had suffered a broken jaw and posted an X-ray showing the injury. In recent interviews he has said the damage required dental work and that he has not been medically cleared to return, adding that he is unsure whether he will compete again.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) recorded his first win since stopping Francis Ngannou in February 2024. The victory followed a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024 and a layoff of more than a year. He said the win raised his profile, telling Ring Magazine that interest in him “went boom.”

Joshua is expected to return to the ring in 2026, with a meeting against fellow former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury among the bouts that have been discussed. Fury retired in 2025.

Joshua also credited his opponent for the opportunity. “Credit to Jake Paul and his team. Great opportunity. I’m grateful. I understand the business, I understand the game. He gave me a chance to work, and I definitely delivered,” he said.