Fight week for Garcia vs. Benn is arriving with news from every direction. Here is everything moving ahead of Saturday, September 12 at T-Mobile Arena.

Ryan Garcia’s Golden Boy contract is nearly up. The quietest big story of the week: Garcia is at the end of his Golden Boy deal, with reports differing on whether Saturday is his final contracted fight or whether one more remains after it. Either way, free agency is visible from here, CBS Sports reports his relationship with Oscar De La Hoya has all but splintered, and everyone who might bid for the champion shares a stage with Oscar all week. Read that against the promoter war we chronicled in full, and the stakes sharpen considerably.

Benn calls Garcia a Gen Z kid. Garcia calls him a fancy trash can. The war of words has found its theme, and the theme is that these two describe each other perfectly without trying. Benn, in a new interview with The Independent, dismissed the champion as “a Gen Z kid who wants an easy life” while insisting he carries no actual hate, saying it is nothing like the Eubank rivalry. He also offered a warning: the last man who overlooked him spent three days in the hospital. Garcia’s counter, delivered during his media rounds: “You’re a fancy trash can and I’m gonna take out the trash.” Asked separately by Fight Hub TV how camp is going, the champion reported it is “smooth like butter. Even add bananas on it.” One man is grinding through the last hard cut of his career. The other is narrating his breakfast. Saturday sorts out which approach was right.

Both men are promising a stoppage. Garcia told ESPN he wants Benn out of there in five rounds or fewer, “I’m coming with mean intentions and I’m not here to dance my way to a decision,” repeating the same five-round promise he made to Turki Alalshikh’s face at the first press conference. Benn, talking to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, says Garcia does not survive twelve, “I’m coming with the smoke,” and made the most honest admission of fight week along the way: how he performs Saturday depends on how the weigh-in goes Friday. Two men, zero decision predictions, and one scale standing between here and finding out.

Dana White says this fight is for people who have never watched boxing. Appearing on CBS Los Angeles’ Sports Central podcast, White called Ryan Garcia “one of the very few boxers that the younger demographic really likes and follows,” and predicted the fight will attract a wave of young viewers who have never watched the sport. He is not wrong, and the distribution proves he believes it. A 22-year-old who follows Garcia on Instagram was never spending 89 dollars on a buy. That fan already has Paramount+. Putting the biggest fight of the year on a flat subscription is a bet that the next generation of boxing fans gets acquired at zero cost, one left hook at a time.

Robert Garcia likes what he sees from the champion. The renowned trainer told Fight Hub TV that Garcia has changed since winning the belt, calling him focused, dedicated, and proud to be champion, noting he carries the WBC belt on his shoulder everywhere he goes. Coming from the head of the Garcia gym dynasty, the read carries more weight than the usual fight week praise.

DAZN is expanding the pay-per-view. While the US gets the entire card on Paramount+ at no extra charge, DAZN announced this week that the PPV is now available in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Poland, the Nordic countries, Croatia, the Netherlands, and more. The company that launched in America promising the death of pay-per-view is now selling this fight across an entire continent, a punchline we covered in full in our fight week anchor piece.

The weigh-in is public, outdoors, and on newly branded ground. Paramount+ and T-Mobile Arena announced a multi-year deal renaming the arena’s two-acre outdoor space Paramount+ Plaza, and the rebrand debuts with this event: Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in, September 11, happens on the plaza, open to the public, with the official weigh-in earlier in the day. Saturday is then a full Paramount+ doubleheader, with Noche UFC streaming from Glendale in the afternoon on the plaza’s big screens before the arena doors open for Garcia vs. Benn at night. An entire day of fights, two cards, one subscription, and not a buy button in sight, which is the whole model in miniature.

The Fury-Joshua soap opera is running in the background. The week’s sequence: talks reopened to bring the fight to Wembley, then Fury declared it off again and called out Usyk, Eddie Hearn put the odds at 60 percent, and nobody official has said anything, which in this saga means Turki Alalshikh has said nothing. With Turki in Las Vegas this week and Zuffa’s biggest stage of the year available Saturday, keep an eye on whether the biggest British fight of the century gets its answer during fight week.

The card is intact. No scratches, no changes: Garcia-Benn on top, Opetaia-Mikaelian for the Ring and Zuffa cruiserweight titles, Magsayo-Cortes, and Vanhouter-Akpejiori on the main card at 8 pm ET, with Ramirez-Rocha leading the prelims at 5 pm ET. Zuffa says limited tickets remain.

BoxingInsider is covering the full week: the final press conference, Friday’s weigh-in, where Conor Benn makes 147 for the first time in over four years, and live results Saturday night.