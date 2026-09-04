By Larry Goldberg

Garcia vs. Benn fight week is here. No buy button, one weight cut that matters, and two promoters who hate each other cashing the same check. Here is the full map.

I was in the room when DAZN launched in the United States. The pitch that day was simple and it was loud. Pay-per-view was dead. The $80 fight night was over. A subscription would get you everything, and the paywall on top of a paywall was going in the ground.

Eight years later, that promise finally came true, at least in America. DAZN just had nothing to do with it.

On September 12, Ryan Garcia defends the WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is the biggest fight of the year. A champion against the WBC mandatory, who happens to be Nigel Benn’s son, a genuine grudge, Mexican Independence Day weekend. In any other era, this is a $89.99 buy before you order the wings.

Instead, the entire card streams on Paramount+ at no extra charge, on a subscription a lot of fight fans already have. No surcharge, no second paywall. Dana White just saved every fight fan in this country 89 bucks.

Now for the punchline. The only company still selling Garcia vs. Benn on pay-per-view is DAZN, and it is expanding the operation as we speak: the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Poland, the Nordics, Croatia, the Netherlands, and more, by its own announcement this week. While America gets the fight at no extra charge, DAZN is rolling the buy button out across an entire continent.

You cannot write it better. The company that built its American brand on burying the pay-per-view model is now selling this fight in a dozen countries, while the man boxing spent years dreading is the one who actually removed the buy button. TKO president Mark Shapiro told Forbes “the double paywall had gotten out of control,” pointed at piracy numbers up tenfold on big boxing pay-per-views, and moved the whole operation to flat subscription. Dana has hedged, telling the New York Post “pay-per-view is not dead,” but watch what a man does. What he did was take a legitimate superfight and hand it to anyone with a login.

So keep your 89 bucks. Here is what you are getting for free.

The Week Ahead

Fight week runs on a Zuffa clock, which means it runs on time. Both camps land in Las Vegas early in the week. Benn’s team finished the back half of camp in Los Angeles after starting in Essex, and his head of performance Dan Lawrence has been openly detailing the science of the cut, which tells you the weight is the story they know they have to manage.

Expect the final press conference Thursday. If it looks anything like the first one, clear your schedule. These two had to be pulled apart at Fanatics Fest, where Benn framed his assignment in one line: “He got a WBC world title shot. And I’m here to take it off.” Garcia promised there would be no twelfth round. Now put them ten feet apart on a Las Vegas stage with Dana White between them, the man who personally shoved Benn back in New York. Thursday will produce the soundbite of the week. It might produce more than that.

Friday, September 11 is the day that decides the fight. Benn steps on a scale at 147 pounds for the first time since April 2022. He camped well above the limit for the Eubank fights, took a catchweight tune-up against Regis Prograis at 150, and has admitted this cut will not be comfortable. If he hits 147 looking strong, we have a fight. If he is drawn and hollow-eyed, everything Garcia said about an early night starts sounding like a weather report. Watch his face on the scale, not the number.

Saturday, September 12: prelims start at 5 pm ET, the main card goes at 8 pm ET on Paramount+, and the main event walks late. UK fans, that is roughly 4 am Sunday on your DAZN pay-per-view. Sorry.

The Card

The co-main is legitimately excellent. Jai Opetaia, unbeaten at 30-0 with 23 knockouts, defends the Ring and Zuffa cruiserweight championships against two-time titleholder Noel Mikaelian. Opetaia is one of the most avoided men in boxing and this is the biggest platform of his career. Mark Magsayo against Andres Cortes is the action insurance, two guys who do not know how to be in a boring fight, and heavyweights Raphael Akpejiori and Da’Mazion Vanhouter round out the main card.

The prelims are deeper than most main cards, led by former unified champion Jose Ramirez against Alexis Rocha in a real welterweight crossroads fight, with Ryan’s brother Sean Garcia opening the night and Vlad Panin, a fighter this publication knows well from his New York club days, on a stage this size at last. Bout order is subject to change, as always.

The Promoters: Oscar, Turki, and Dana, All Rolled Up

Understand what this event actually is. Two men who hate each other, and the man writing the checks, are all cashing in on the same night.

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya have traded insults for nearly a decade. As recently as June, lawyers were involved. When Zuffa tried negotiating with Garcia directly, Golden Boy sent a cease-and-desist, DAZN sent its own letter over broadcast rights, and De La Hoya told Fight Hub “whenever Zuffa Boxing gets involved, it’s always a f— up.” Three weeks later they were co-promoting the biggest fight of the year. The broker was Turki Alalshikh, the Zuffa Boxing co-founder whose checkbook underwrites the whole model, including the rights fees that let a title fight stream without a surcharge. He is not a combatant in this feud. He is the reason it is on ceasefire. We covered the shotgun wedding when it happened: Garcia vs. Benn put Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya in business, something twenty years of history said was impossible.

The truce is temporary and everyone knows it. De La Hoya has spent the summer warning fighters away from Zuffa contracts and needling the Ali Act questions that hang over the whole enterprise. Dana is building a boxing promotion designed to make men like Oscar obsolete. Turki needs them both smiling through Saturday. Every handshake this week is worth reading twice, because the second this fight ends, the war resumes. If Garcia wins, Golden Boy holds the belt Zuffa built a card around. If Benn wins, Dana White’s promotion owns a world champion and Oscar’s biggest star just lost to the enemy. There is no result that keeps the peace.

That is the real main event. The fight inside the ropes is Garcia’s speed and left hook against Benn’s pressure and a four-year-old weight class. The fight outside them is three empires deciding who runs boxing. Both get settled Saturday night, and for once, watching costs you nothing extra.

BoxingInsider will be covering it all week: the press conference, the weigh-ins, live results Saturday, and everything Oscar, Turki, and Dana say in between.