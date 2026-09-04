This is Part 4 of BoxingInsider’s coverage of Duel Arena 1. Part 1 addressed the card the Florida Athletic Commission approved. Part 2 examined the unsanctioned costume segment against Florida law. Part 3 is the reported record of the event and its fallout.

The Florida Athletic Commission has posted its official results sheet for the August 29 Duel Arena event at the Kia Center in Orlando, and the document answers the question BoxingInsider put to the commission publicly last week: the costumed fight that closed the broadcast does not appear on it.

The event is the one that drew national condemnation last week: a Nazi flag raised in the stands, Nazi-style salutes from the ring and the crowd, and co-feature winner Paul Miller, the white supremacist streamer known as Gypsy Crusader, describing his Jewish opponent over the arena microphone with an antisemitic slur. A United States senator, the Holocaust Center of Florida, the Mayor of Orlando, and national newspapers have all addressed it; the full record is in Part 3. This installment is about the state document that followed.

The results sheet, published on the commission’s website, lists ten bouts. The promotion announced eleven contests: four MMA, six boxing, one kickboxing. The commission recorded ten, with five boxing bouts. The missing entry is the segment known on the broadcast as the Freakbob fight, in which a performer costumed as a Duel mascot character threw punches at Daniel Cao while the Kick streamer known as Clavicular acted as referee. It has no line on the sheet: no result, no scheduled rounds, no officials, no suspensions. As a matter of the commission’s official record, it did not happen.

What did happen, on video, was a one-sided full-contact exchange in the same ring, on the same night, under the same permit. The promotion’s own commentator called on air for it to be stopped: “Stop the fight. What are we doing? That was hard to watch. I’m pretty embarrassed to have even been in the building.” Kevin Lee, a former UFC interim title challenger, called the segment “spitting on the grave of guys who have given everything to the sport.” Duel’s own recap tells viewers to treat it as show content, not a sanctioned bout. Part 2 set out what Chapter 548 says about a full-contact match held in Florida outside the commission’s sanction, including section 548.008’s third-degree felony for holding, promoting, or sponsoring a prohibited match, and section 548.057(3)’s requirement that every official be Florida-licensed and appointed without promoter influence. The results sheet now answers the record question the statute raised.

Here is the census of the night, from the document itself. Commissioners: Tina Pike, chair; Jeremy Wehby, vice chair; John Holley; Adrian Nunez; Dr. Anup Patel. Executive director: Timothy L. Shipman. Assistant executive director: Gregory L. Pitt. Seven judges. Four ringside physicians. One timekeeper. Four referees: David Baggett, Isiah Cabal, Josh Rutgers, and Massimo Montanini, one of whom is assigned to each of the ten listed bouts. Clavicular appears nowhere. With that roster in the building, a full-contact segment ran in the state’s ring with a promoter-selected streamer in the referee’s position, and the state’s record of the night contains no trace of it.

The sheet’s second notable entry is on the co-feature line. Paul Miller’s split decision over Ben Azoulay in the kickboxing bout is recorded with scorecards of 28-29, 30-27, and 30-27, official weights of 218.0 and 185.2 pounds, matching prior reporting, and a suspension period listed as “Indefinite.” The document states no reason, and the entry should be read with care: indefinite suspensions on Florida results sheets are routinely medical, pending clearance rather than discipline, and Miller is not alone on this sheet. Mike Perry, who appeared to injure his shoulder in the main event, Jimi Manuwa, 46, who won by stoppage, and Alex Nicholson also carry indefinite periods, while Azoulay received a standard 45 days. BoxingInsider has asked the commission for the basis of Miller’s suspension. Until it answers, the fact on the sheet is simpler than the politics around it: Miller is listed as indefinitely suspended, and he cannot take another Florida date until that hold is lifted.

The bout is listed at three scheduled rounds; the sheet does not record round length, so Miller’s claim that the commission changed the ruleset and shortened the rounds before his walk remains unresolved by this document. The announced exhibition between Duel.com founder Ossi Ketola and Patrick Holden appears nowhere, consistent with BoxingInsider’s reporting that it was never contested. The promoter is listed as Duel Arena, the trade name under which the commission’s event calendar shows the permit held by Ryan Toole Inc.

What the sheet does not contain is the pre-event approved bout sheet, the competitiveness certification for the co-feature and the identity of the licensed matchmaker who signed it, and the report of the commission representative in charge on the night. Public listings name Dean Toole, and on some databases Ian Valencia, as the event’s matchmakers, and a man answering the promotion’s listed number told WKMG News 6 that his operation organized many of the matches but not the ones involving influencers such as Miller. The commission’s file settles in one page who certified a kickboxing bout between a fighter with verifiable striking experience and an opponent with no documented record.

Since August 29, the following have spoken about the event. Sen. Rick Scott: “This is utterly disturbing. Antisemitism has NO PLACE in Florida.” The Holocaust Center of Florida called the display “deeply disturbing and unacceptable” and said organizers should take accountability for facilitating it. Mayor Buddy Dyer said “hate will never be welcome here.” State Rep. Anna Eskamani: “We cannot normalize this. Ever.” Orlando Venues, for the city, said it is bound by the First Amendment and cannot deny venue access over political ideology. The city’s answer is a constitutional story about renting a building, and it is a fair one. The commission does not have that story. It issued a combat sports permit, and permits are discretionary.

As of Thursday, with the event now covered by national newspapers, the Florida Athletic Commission has made no public statement about it. Neither has the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Governor’s office, or any principal of Duel or Duel Arena under his own name; the promotion’s only responses have come from pseudonymous accounts, including the since-removed post that described a Black fighter on its own card with a racist slur. The body that approved the card, licensed its fighters, assigned its officials, and had every commissioner named on the night’s paperwork has confined its account of the event to a PDF with a fight missing from it.