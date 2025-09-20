Gabriela Fundora Thrashes Alexas Kubicki

By: Sean Crose

The 16-0 Gabriela Fundora put her undisputed flyweight championship of the world on the line Saturday night against the 13-1 Alexas Kubicki. Fundora showed her superior skill set in the first. By the second, the game Kubicki was getting tagged clean by the defending champion. The far taller Fundora was able to nail Kubicki behind an impressive jab in the third. So dominant was Fundora that her trainer told her to “have fun,” in between rounds.

Kubicki may have had a better fourth, but she still wasn’t able to land a powerful shot. By the end of the fifth, it was obvious that the challenger was getting beaten up. Fundora put together thudding shots in the sixth, making Kubicki look more like a punching bag than a threatening opponent. The referee even had the challenger be looked at by the ring doctor before letting her begin the sixth.

The doctor let the fight continue….but the referee wisely stepped in and ended the thrashing seconds later.

*Images: Golden Boy