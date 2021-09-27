Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Gabe Rosado Vs. Jaime Munguia Set For November 13th Clash

Posted on 09/27/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jaime Munguia had his pick of two noteworthy fighters.

The former WBO 154 pound titlist was recently ordered to engage in negotiations with Sergiy Derevyanchenko for a WBC title eliminator. Instead of taking on the former multiple-time title challenger, Munguia has opted to take on fringe contender Gabe Rosado.

The two will now officially face off on November 13th, at a yet to be determined venue. All along, both parties saw the writing on the wall.

On June 19th, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, Munguia headlined a card against journeymen Kamil Szeremeta. Just as many were expecting, Munguia easily ran through his man, scoring the sixth-round stoppage win.

Playing chief support in the co-main event on the night was Rosado. The Philadelphia product was pegged as a significant underdog in his matchup against the highly touted Bektemir Melikuziev. After hitting the canvas in the opening round, Rosado completely turned things around in the third, landing a picture-perfect overhand right which saw Melikuziev remain unconscious well after the formal ten count.

Following each man’s respective victories, the two were spotted chatting and appeared both ready, willing, and able to face each other next.

According to Oscar De La Hoya, Munguia’s promoter and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, a matchup between his young star and the veteran contender will be nothing short of a violent night of fights.

“This fight will be full of non-stop action,” said De La Hoya. “It will be a war that fight fans will enjoy and a new exciting chapter in the classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico boxing rivalry. Both fighters are coming off of spectacular performances and knock-out victories that showed their power, speed, and resilience. This is truly a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender, a fight that fans will remember for years to come.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ryan Garcia: "Andre Ward Can’t Fight For [Caleb] Plant"
September 24th
Shawn Porter: "More Than Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford Is The Most Versatile Fighter In The World"
September 22nd
Oleksandr Usyk Quiets The Naysayers, Beats Anthony Joshua
September 25th
Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”
September 21st
Tyson Fury: “When I Put That Final Nail In His Coffin, It’s Retirement - Bye Bye B*tch Wilder”
September 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend