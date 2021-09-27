Gabe Rosado Vs. Jaime Munguia Set For November 13th Clash

By: Hans Themistode

Jaime Munguia had his pick of two noteworthy fighters.

The former WBO 154 pound titlist was recently ordered to engage in negotiations with Sergiy Derevyanchenko for a WBC title eliminator. Instead of taking on the former multiple-time title challenger, Munguia has opted to take on fringe contender Gabe Rosado.

The two will now officially face off on November 13th, at a yet to be determined venue. All along, both parties saw the writing on the wall.

On June 19th, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, Munguia headlined a card against journeymen Kamil Szeremeta. Just as many were expecting, Munguia easily ran through his man, scoring the sixth-round stoppage win.

Playing chief support in the co-main event on the night was Rosado. The Philadelphia product was pegged as a significant underdog in his matchup against the highly touted Bektemir Melikuziev. After hitting the canvas in the opening round, Rosado completely turned things around in the third, landing a picture-perfect overhand right which saw Melikuziev remain unconscious well after the formal ten count.

Following each man’s respective victories, the two were spotted chatting and appeared both ready, willing, and able to face each other next.

According to Oscar De La Hoya, Munguia’s promoter and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, a matchup between his young star and the veteran contender will be nothing short of a violent night of fights.

“This fight will be full of non-stop action,” said De La Hoya. “It will be a war that fight fans will enjoy and a new exciting chapter in the classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico boxing rivalry. Both fighters are coming off of spectacular performances and knock-out victories that showed their power, speed, and resilience. This is truly a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender, a fight that fans will remember for years to come.”