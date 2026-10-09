Around 80,000 tickets for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua sold out within an hour of going on general sale on Friday, with some outlets putting the window closer to 40 minutes. More than 500,000 people were in the online queue within minutes of the noon BST start, according to BBC Sport.

They bought without knowing a single supporting bout, and knowing the main event will not start until roughly 1am.

The cheapest ticket was £88.50 including booking fee. The most expensive sold through the primary market was £13,128. Hospitality packages ran higher: inner ringside seats in rows 3 to 5 were offered at £16,995 per person on Friday morning, rows 6 to 10 at £14,995, and rows 11 to 15 at £9,995.

Resale listings appeared almost immediately. Ringside VIP seats were advertised at £73,645, with upper tier seats at £425.

For scale, the last comparable night at the Principality Stadium was Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev in 2017, which sold around 70,000 tickets on its first day and was the fastest-selling event in the building’s history. That took a day.

The timing is the part worth sitting with. Ring walks are expected at approximately 1am on the morning of Saturday, December 12, following a live music performance, with the stadium open until about 3.30am. An application for the 1am walk has gone to Cardiff Council and every report still describes the time as expected rather than fixed.

That is 8pm on the United States East Coast. Netflix carries the fight globally.

Frank Smith, the Matchroom CEO who negotiated the deal, addressed the start time this week on Fight Your Corner.

“Ultimately for us, we wanted to make the fight in the UK,” Smith said. “There was talk about 1.30am, but they were obviously happy to fight in the US. So, when it was in the US, it would have been at 9pm in Eastern time at least, maybe even later.”

Smith tied Frank Warren’s willingness to accommodate the American window to the Zuffa relationship. “Dana White got Tyson Fury’s visa,” he said. “So Dana White is very much on Tyson Fury’s side in all of this.”

Warren has said he accepts the broadcaster’s requirements, and that the needs of the American audience are part of why the fight went to Cardiff rather than Wembley, whose curfew could not accommodate it. Eddie Hearn has been describing this window for two weeks, saying he expected 1am to 1.30am and that the contracts cap the ring walk at 2am.

Principality Stadium managing director Spencer Brown had pushed for an earlier start on behalf of the Welsh crowd. He did not get it, and 80,000 people bought anyway.

BBC Sport reports the purse to be shared by the two fighters is close to $200 million.

No undercard has been announced. Mike Coppinger of The Ring reported Thursday that a heavyweight fight between Jai Opetaia and Deontay Wilder is being explored for the card, though nothing is agreed and no promoter has been named. Sky Sports separately understands Wilder could feature on the bill, with no opponent confirmed.

The British Boxing Board of Control lists the promoters as Queensberry Promotions, Matchroom Boxing and Sela.

Fury vs. Joshua takes place Friday, December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Netflix, with the vacant WBA “super” heavyweight title at stake.