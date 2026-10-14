The other half of Saturday’s split screen is in Las Vegas, where Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Ermal Hadribeaj at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Premier Boxing Champions presents the card as the latest installment of The Fight, a four-bout telecast airing on TNT, truTV and DAZN starting at 8 pm ET, with no pay-per-view charge. Main event ring walks are expected around 11 pm ET. The fighters opened fight week with a media workout in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The main event is Fundora’s fourth defense of the WBC belt. The 28-year-old from West Palm Beach, Florida is 24-1-1 with 16 knockouts and is coming off the stoppage of Keith Thurman in March. Hadribeaj, 23-0-1 with 8 knockouts, is a former professional MMA fighter from Albania now based in Miami who did not box for pay until he was 25. He earned the mandatory position by beating Bakary Samake for the WBC Silver title in May.

“I don’t take anybody lightly. We’re in nothing but championship fights now, so I have to prepare for everyone like they’re coming to rip my head off. That’s what they’re all trying to do,” Fundora said Wednesday. “I’m gonna go do what I do best. I’m planning on doing what I do and get this guy out of here. Every time I step into the ring that’s what I plan on doing.”

“He had to work hard to get into this position to become world champion. It’s unfortunate that we have to break that dream, but it’s a beautiful dream to have,” Fundora added. On the Thurman fight: “We all deal with injuries. We had it last fight and we still kicked butt. I showed off my jab and a lot of people didn’t think I had that.”

Fundora has made no secret that this is a fight he has to get through on the way to the one he wants. “Me against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is the best fight at 154. That’s the fight everyone wants. But we both have fights we have to get through,” he said. Earlier in the week he put it this way: “This is boxing, you have to fight everyone if you want to be the best. I consider myself the best, so come after me.”

Hadribeaj, who would become Albania’s first world champion with a win, thinks the champion’s camp has not done its homework. “I don’t think he’s underestimating me, but I don’t think they know me well. They’re about to see on Saturday night,” he said. “I can fight outside, inside, use angles. I can deal with a lot of that. So he has to be ready for me too. It’s not just him fighting inside. It’s me as well.”

“Becoming Albania’s first world champion is going to be big. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Securing the belt and making history,” Hadribeaj said. “They call me the ‘Albanian Sniper’ because I’m very precise and very calculated. I don’t waste my punches. One thing for sure that I know: win or no win, I know for sure that I’m going to land. When I land, it hurts.”

The oddsmakers are not buying it. Fundora is a heavy favorite across the board, priced in the neighborhood of -650 at US books with Hadribeaj in the +430 range, and as short as 1/20 at some UK shops. Check DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars for the current lines.

The co-main event is Brandon Figueroa’s first defense of the WBA featherweight title he took from Nick Ball in the UK. The two-division champion from Weslaco, Texas faces former world champion Tomoki Kameda of Japan, who moved to Mexico at 15 and fights like it. “Kameda is a come-forward, action fighter like me. They call him ‘El Mexicanito’ for a reason. He fights like he has that Mexican blood in him and he’s going to come fight,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa is now training with Manny Robles. “Manny Robles and I have been working really well together. I’ve been with him for a few months now, and you guys are going to see on October 17,” he said. “Nick Ball was a great performance on my part, but I’m still not satisfied. I still want the bigger, better fights, and I still want to keep proving myself and elevating my game.” He has one in mind. “Inoue is the big fight that everyone wants. Everyone is looking for that fight. Like I said, if he’s moving up to featherweight and wants to challenge me, I welcome him to featherweight.”

Kameda, who lost a decision to Angelo Leo in his last title shot, says he has made peace with that night. “I thought I did enough to win the fight against Angelo Leo, but I’m mindful of the fact that I failed in a lot of things. I made some mistakes. I took it as a learning experience, and now I’m a better fighter and I’m prepared for Saturday night,” he said. “You never know when it might be your last chance, but I do know that you have to take advantage of the opportunities you’re given because they don’t come along that often. I’m going to be a world champion this Saturday night.”

The card lost Jermall Charlo a week and a half out. The unbeaten two-division champion, who was set to face Australia’s Koen Mazoudier in a 10-round super middleweight bout in his first fight in roughly 17 months, withdrew with an undisclosed training injury. Former WBA super middleweight champion Armando Resendiz of Mexico, 16-3 with 11 knockouts, stepped in on 10 days’ notice to face Mazoudier, 16-4-1 with 6 knockouts, in the third fight of the telecast.

Resendiz is coming off a loss to Jaime Munguia and says the lesson stuck. “I took from my last fight that I need to keep learning. I got right back into the gym and now I have an opportunity that I’m ready to take advantage of to the fullest,” he said. “Jaime Munguia came in very well prepared and had a great strategy. I think his experience ended up beating us. But I have nothing to hang my head about.” He also floated a rematch with the man he beat for the belt. “Caleb Plant gave me an opportunity, so giving him the rematch would be a great chance to pay it forward.”

Mazoudier lost his marquee opponent but not his reason for being there. “Reséndiz is a strong, tough, all-around fighter from what I’ve watched. And being a former world champion, you can never take that away from him. This is a massive step up and a door-opener for me,” he said. “We didn’t have much time to change except for the game plan. But the way that we box is the way we box. We make them change around us.” And: “I bring a firefight every fight. Every fight I’m in is an entertaining fight. I’ve been voted Australia’s Most Entertaining Fight and most of my fights have been in Fight of the Year contention.”

The telecast opens at 8 pm ET with Marco Romero, and readers of this site should know the name. Romero made his professional debut on July 26, 2024 at the Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City on a Boxing Insider Promotions card, on the undercard of the Otto Wallin headliner that aired live on DAZN. He was 19 years old, fresh off winning the National Golden Gloves and being named Outstanding Boxer of that tournament, and he stopped Victor Pradis that night in a building where Wallin needed only 48 seconds for his own fight. Bruce Seldon Jr., Jacob Riley Solis and Stacia Suttles were on the same bill.

Romero has not stopped since. He fought 14 times in roughly two years, signed with Premier Boxing Champions this summer, and won his PBC debut in August with a first-round stoppage of Kahlil Mitchell. The Olathe, Kansas native now stands 15-0 with 13 knockouts, trained and managed by John Brown out of the Turner Boxing Academy in Kansas City, where he has been since he was seven. He compiled a 136-5 amateur record and 23 national titles before turning pro.

His camp included rounds with two of the best super middleweights in the world. “I don’t think I’m too far. I just came back from a camp sparring with Christian Mbilli and Osleys Iglesias. I held my own in there. I definitely held my own in there, and they showed me just a couple things that I need to work on. But it just shows me I’m not too far from that level,” Romero said Wednesday.

“I’m ready to go all eight rounds if I need to, and I’m ready for that KO. If I see a kill-shot opening, I’m going for it,” he said. “You’re going to see a dominating performance. I’m a calm guy outside the ring, but once I step in there, El Tiburón comes out. The shark comes out. So yeah, expect that on Saturday night.” He has bigger plans for the platform. “I think being on this platform is going to give back to Kansas and be able to put Kansas on the map. So that’s what I’m working toward.”

His opponent in the eight-round super middleweight opener is Braulio Ferreira of Uruguay, 8-3 with 3 knockouts, who stopped the previously unbeaten Ruben Mauricio Marquez in the seventh round in March. This is Ferreira’s third fight in the United States, and his previous two came against unbeaten fighters. “Saturday, October 17 is going to be my night,” Ferreira said. “I’ve been training very hard for this opportunity.”

The televised card in full: Fundora vs. Hadribeaj, 12 rounds, WBC super welterweight title; Figueroa vs. Kameda, 12 rounds, WBA featherweight title; Resendiz vs. Mazoudier, 10 rounds, super middleweight; Romero vs. Ferreira, 8 rounds, super middleweight. Preliminary bouts stream on the PBC YouTube channel. The Fight airs Saturday, October 17 at 8 pm ET on TNT, truTV and DAZN.