Fox PPV Recap: Flores Knocked Out By Ramirez In Fifth

By: Sean Crose

The Pay Per View portion of Saturday’s Spence-Garcia card at AT&T Stadium in Dallas began with the featherweight title eliminator between the 24-3 Miguel Flores and the 23-2-3 Eduardo Ramirez in a scheduled 12 round bout.

The first round was relatively quiet, with each man trying to read the other. Ramirez came in hard during the second, clearly looking to do some damage. The fight remained a high octane affair in the third and fourth. A thunderous shot right after the opening bell of the fifth put a bloody Flores on the mat. Flores gamely got up, but the referee wisely stopped the fight.