The card keeps growing. Evander Holyfield flew with President Donald Trump on Air Force One to Pendleton, South Carolina, on Wednesday night and took the podium at a midterm rally at Clemson University’s T. Ed Garrison Arena, the fourth boxer to appear on stage with the president this month.

Holyfield, who turned 64 two days earlier, kept it short. “First of all, I’m thankful to be here, and I’d like to thank Donald Trump,” he said. “I had a great relationship with him in boxing, and every time I fought, I fought to win, and he gave me that opportunity, and I’m so happy for him to be our president. So thank you very much.”

That was the speech. Holyfield stepped away from the podium, shook the president’s hand and returned to his seat. The whole thing ran under 30 seconds.

The rally was built around appointed Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is running for a full term against Democrat Annie Andrews. NBC News reported that Trump was interrupted repeatedly by protesters, and a pool report counted at least nine disruptions. Law enforcement removed multiple people from the arena.

At one point a Trump supporter appeared to punch a protester on the arena floor, and the president reached for the fighter in the building. “Who’s the guy that threw the punch? You are,” Trump said from the stage, pointing into the crowd. “You know, you reminded me of Evander ‘The Real Deal’ Holyfield.” He added that it takes courage to do that at a Trump rally, and then, according to multiple outlets, turned to his guest: “Evander, he wants your autograph, that man.” HuffPost reported the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault.

Earlier in the night Trump had pointed Holyfield out to the crowd. “Evander Holyfield is here. Look at him,” he said, before talking up the size disadvantage Holyfield gave away to bigger heavyweights throughout his career.

The Trump and Holyfield relationship goes back to Atlantic City. Trump Plaza hosted Holyfield’s heavyweight title defense against George Foreman on April 19, 1991, one of the biggest fights of that era on the Boardwalk, and the two have stayed close since. In 2021 Trump sat ringside as a commentator for Holyfield’s comeback fight against Vitor Belfort in Hollywood, Florida. Holyfield is the only four-time heavyweight champion in the sport’s history.

On October 9, Mike Tyson visited the White House and flew to Syracuse. On October 12, Jake Paul was on stage in Youngstown, Ohio. On October 14, Floyd Mayweather Jr. spoke in Bullhead City, Arizona, and we wrote that Trump was running a boxing card on the campaign trail. A week later, Holyfield. Four fighters, four states, four rallies, 13 days, and all four rode Air Force One to get there. The plane is now part of the booking.

This is a boxing site, not a political one, and this is the fourth Trump rally we have written up this month. Whether any of it moves a vote in South Carolina is above our weight class. We will note only that in boxing, when the headliner draws, the promoter keeps booking him. Fox Carolina has the video of Holyfield’s remarks.