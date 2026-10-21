Ryan Garcia says the fight is on. The WBC welterweight champion posted on X Wednesday evening that he and Floyd Mayweather have agreed to a professional bout at 147 pounds with his title at stake.

“Trust me at first I thought this was bull***,” Garcia wrote. “But it’s real Floyd and I agree to a fight. 147 for the WBC welterweight championship of the world. 50-0 vs The current champ.”

Trust me at first I thought this was bull*** But it’s real Floyd and I agree to a fight 147 for the WBC welterweight championship of the world 50-0 vs The current champ — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 21, 2026

Minutes earlier, Garcia posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Mayweather, captioned only “Talking about” and a boxing glove emoji.

Talking about 🥊 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 21, 2026

As of Wednesday night, Mayweather has not publicly confirmed the agreement. No date, venue, broadcaster or contract has been announced, and nothing about the WBC title being sanctioned for the bout has been confirmed by the sanctioning body.

The story began on October 7, when FightHype, the outlet with the closest ties to Mayweather, reported that talks were underway between the two camps. Garcia responded the same day and made his terms public. “Okay Floyd let’s see how much you love that ‘0,’” he wrote. “And no I wouldn’t do an exhibition I want his 0 on the f***ing line.” He added, “I’m ready Floyd, remember you made this call.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia’s promoter, echoed that position, saying the fight would only draw real interest as an actual professional contest rather than an exhibition.

Over the weekend, Garcia told Fred Beck of Fred Talks Fighting that negotiations had begun, and he got into it with Adrien Broner during the interview after Broner said Mayweather would beat him. “I’ve seen him, he’s a small man, his wrists are baby’s, he is a small man,” Garcia said, according to Bloody Elbow. “I don’t give a f*** what his name is.”

Mayweather, 50-0 with 27 knockouts, has not fought a sanctioned professional bout since stopping Conor McGregor in August 2017. He has competed exclusively in exhibitions since, and a planned professional return against Manny Pacquiao earlier this year never happened amid legal issues. He turns 50 in February 2027.

Garcia, 28, won the WBC welterweight title with a victory over Mario Barrios in February and defended it against Conor Benn in September. He has also been linked to a unification with WBA champion Teofimo Lopez, who recently beat Rolando Romero.

If the fight is made and sanctioned as Garcia describes, Mayweather would be attempting to win a world title at an age no fighter has done it before. For now, the only confirmation is Garcia’s own account.