Turki Alalshikh on Tuesday published the fight week schedule for Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli, the first new public step on the October 31 card since the attacks on Riyadh’s airport began, one day after Saudi Arabia postponed the Future Investment Initiative, its flagship economic conference, to 2027.

“Fight Night Mexico vs. The World Weekly Schedule,” Alalshikh wrote on X, with a link to tickets. The graphic, carrying The Ring, Riyadh Season and DAZN branding, lists grand arrivals on Wednesday, October 28, press conferences on Thursday, October 29, the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, October 30, and fight night on Saturday, October 31, each at 9 p.m. Riyadh time. DAZN reposted it. Earlier reporting put the main event at approximately 3 a.m. local to reach prime time in Mexico and the United States; the 9 p.m. listing is the start of the card.

Riyadh Season itself is scheduled to open Wednesday, October 21, for a ten-week run, as Alalshikh announced on September 26. Ticket sellers are promoting concerts at the season as early as October 22 and 23.

The schedule arrived as the rest of the Saudi fall calendar continued to move. The FII Institute said Monday that the tenth edition of the Future Investment Initiative, set for October 26-29 in Riyadh, “will now take place in 2027,” with new dates to be announced “very soon.” FII chief executive Princess Maha bint Mishari Al Saud said the decision “comes from a deep commitment to our partners, members, speakers and delegates” and that “a decade of partnership and shared vision deserves nothing less than our absolute best.” The conference, known as Davos in the Desert, is backed by the Public Investment Fund and has drawn Larry Fink and Jamie Dimon in past years.

FII joins the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition, the FIFAe Finals, the EU-Gulf summit and the PIF Saudi International golf tournament, all postponed between October 14 and 16, and the Saudi Pro League fixtures moved the same week. The boxing card on October 31 and WWE Crown Jewel on November 7 remain on their dates.

The security picture has not eased. The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia, which has issued a security alert every day since October 13, said in its October 18 alert that operations at King Khalid International Airport remained suspended, though the closure notice issued by Saudi aviation authorities lapsed Saturday night and Saudia and some Gulf carriers have listed Riyadh flights. Most international airlines have not returned: Air France, Air India and IndiGo are suspended through October 24, KLM through October 31 and Lufthansa through November 18, with British Airways listing a single daily flight from November 3. The State Department on Monday updated its regional warning to address the Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian airports: “Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment,” adding that “the hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on October 11 that a U.S. citizen was among those killed in the October 10 strike on the airport. The Saudi-led coalition said Thursday the Houthis had launched 20 attacks on the airport in October, killing 17 and injuring 333.

On Monday, Iran’s navy said U.S. forces struck the Konarak naval base on its southeastern coast, wounding two soldiers, and the Houthis claimed six attacks on Saudi Arabia in 48 hours, including the Riyadh and Abha airports and Aramco facilities at Yanbu and Shaybah. Riyadh residents received a hostile aerial threat alert Sunday morning that was lifted minutes later; the coalition said it intercepted drones over the capital.

The first voice from inside the card spoke Sunday. Robert Garcia, who trains Lindolfo Delgado for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title fight against Arthur Biyarslanov on the undercard, told Elie Seckbach: “Didn’t they already cancel a tennis tournament? There’s no flights going over there. The airport is being bombed. How the f**k? Do they expect us to f**king go comfortable like nothing? Canelo and his team and the undercard fighters on Team Canelo are fine. They’ll f**king fly private. They’ll go into a private airport where nobody knows where they’re at. They’ll have security driving them to the arena. No, we’re not. We’re going to that airport that’s being bombed. If it’s closed, even worse. We can’t even get there.” He added: “Canelo’s fight might happen because, like I told you, he’s secured. Not us. We’re not secured. If they tell us, ‘You guys are all traveling together,’ then we’re fine, but I don’t think that’s the case.” Garcia did not say Delgado is withdrawing. The private airport arrangement he described is his account and has not been confirmed by the promotion. Top Rank, which promotes Delgado, has not commented.

Alvarez has not addressed the situation directly. In an interview with The Ring last week he discussed the fight as going ahead and said he wants to fight again in February with two bouts left on his Riyadh deal. Alalshikh wrote on October 11 that “Canelo reached out and told me he’ll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears nothing.” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said last week he plans to attend. There has been no statement from Mbilli or his promoter, Eye of the Tiger Management.

TKO Group, which owns WWE, UFC and Zuffa Boxing, is adding Gulf dates rather than removing them. Dan Rafael reported Monday that WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames will make his Zuffa Boxing debut against Gerome Warburton of Wales in a non-title bout on November 14 in Riyadh, the main event of Zuffa’s first Saudi card, with a second show planned for December. UFC CEO Dana White, asked last week whether UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on October 24 had a backup plan, said: “Nope, we’re going. We go. I’ll be there with UFC, Power Slap’s going there twice, the WWE is going there. We’ll all be there.” UFC also has Riyadh on December 5 and Doha on November 21.

Crown Jewel, one week after the boxing card, remains advertised for Riyadh Season Stadium. PWInsider has reported WWE has had no conversations about moving it and will not decide without the approval of the private security firm advising it, while Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported a U.S. city is on the table as a contingency. Guggenheim on Tuesday lowered its TKO price target to $228 from $235 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing the Middle East events as the main factor in its fourth-quarter estimates and putting the cost of moving all three at $70 million to $90 million in EBITDA. WWE and TKO have made no public statement.

Grand arrivals are eight days out. The fight is eleven.