Shakur Stevenson is a free agent again, and if you take his word for it, he is the one who asked to leave. In a video posted to his YouTube channel on Monday, the four-division champion said he spent eight weeks in training camp with no fight to show for it and finally requested his release from Zuffa Boxing.

“I’ve been working my *** off, staying focused, staying in shape. And it has not happened,” Stevenson said. “I’m not mad at anyone or pointing any fingers, but upon all of these issues and things that have been going on, I requested to be released from Zuffa Boxing. Over the weekend my request has been granted and I am officially a free agent.”

He added that he plans to start his own promotional company, campaign at 135 and 140 pounds, and remain open to working with other promoters and networks.

That is the official version. Here is the version anyone who has watched TKO operate for two decades will recognize.

Zuffa does not grant releases because a fighter asks nicely. It never has. Fighters have sat out for a year, aired their grievances on every podcast that would have them, and been told the same thing every time: fulfill the contract. When the biggest signing in the history of a new promotion gets his walking papers over a weekend, three months after a deal reported to be worth eight figures, with no settlement, no release payment and no restrictions disclosed, that is not a fighter escaping. That is a company deciding it has seen enough.

Nobody is bigger than the company. That has been the operating principle since the Fertitta days and it did not change when the sport changed. Zuffa signed Stevenson in July with every intention of building around him. Stevenson went on the Ariel Helwani Show the week he signed and said he had verbally agreed to fight Devin Haney in his debut. He said Zuffa wanted Devin. He said that with Turki Alalshikh financing the operation, any fight in boxing was available to him.

Then the fight he said he wanted was right in front of him and he found a way out.

On October 8, Stevenson publicly accepted a 145-pound catchweight with Haney. “145.0 U GOT A DEAL,” he wrote. Eight days later the whole thing blew up on X. Stevenson claimed Haney moved the weight at the last minute and pushed for a rehydration clause. Haney’s response was that Stevenson had gone silent. “I been negotiating with u since I was gonna sign to Zuffa,” Haney wrote. Haney’s stated terms were 147 pounds with no rehydration limit. Stevenson called him a weight bully and said he would rather revisit the catchweight conversation than fight at Haney’s weight with a 10-pound rehydration limit.

Two pounds. A welterweight champion and a junior welterweight champion, both undefeated, both in their primes, and the biggest fight either man can make died over two pounds and a clause. Stevenson argued it into the ground, and by the time he was done arguing, Zuffa had an eight-figure guarantee sitting in camp with nothing to put him in.

That is the math Dana White and Nick Khan were looking at. Stevenson is a brilliant technician. He beat William Zepeda and Teofimo Lopez and belongs on anyone’s pound-for-pound list. He is also a fighter who cannot draw flies, whose style does not sell to the casual audience a Paramount card needs, and whose best highlights are posted on X instead of produced in a ring. A promoter can handle a difficult fighter. A promoter cannot handle a fighter who will not accept a date. Zuffa tried it, it did not work, and they cut bait before the first bell. That is not a loss for Zuffa. That is quality control.

Now look at the exit strategy, because it tells you where this was always headed. Haney has a multi-fight agreement with DAZN. Stevenson is now a free agent who says he is launching his own promotional company and is open to co-promoting. In plain English, he wants to be the A-side on paper and take the promoter’s cut on a Haney fight that lands on DAZN or a Riyadh Season show, instead of a purse with Zuffa in the middle. The “I’m not pointing fingers” line reads differently once you understand that the same money behind Zuffa is the money he would be asking for next.

The experiment is going to be worth watching. A guy who has never sold a ticket, paid an undercard or sat across from a commission is about to find out what promoting is.

Meanwhile, Zuffa still has Jai Opetaia, Conor Benn, Richardson Hitchins, Edgar Berlanga and Jose Valenzuela, and it just sent a message to every one of them for free. The brand on the canvas is the star. The fighter standing on it is replaceable. Boxing’s stars are about to learn that lesson one at a time, and Shakur Stevenson was the first.