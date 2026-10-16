Mike Tyson has a new opponent, and this time it is the fine print. Boost Mobile announced Thursday that it has partnered with the former heavyweight champion to launch a national brand campaign called What’s Your Plan?, built around Tyson’s most quoted line: “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

The wireless carrier, a flagship brand under EchoStar Corporation, is using the line to frame hidden fees, surprise rate hikes and locked-in contracts as the wireless industry’s version of a sucker punch. The campaign pushes Boost’s no-contract pricing, including its $25 per month plan that the company says is locked in forever.

“Mike Tyson represents raw authenticity, resilience, and power, the exact energy we are bringing to the wireless industry,” said Bob Rupczynski, Group President of Boost Mobile. “Our ‘What’s Your Plan?’ campaign is a promise that Boost Mobile will advocate for the customer, deliver unmatched value, and actively show up in the neighborhoods we serve. Boost Mobile is standing up for the everyday person and giving them a plan that fits their life.”

The deal reaches beyond the ad spots. Boost Mobile is sponsoring the Mike Tyson Invitational on October 24 along with future events in 2027. According to the company, the charity program is aimed at developing young athletes, with the sponsorship covering travel to the events, education programs and competition infrastructure. In the release, Boost describes the goal as giving future champions “the stage they deserve.”

The campaign also includes local community events across the country, continuing programs like the carrier’s annual back-to-school backpack giveaways, and the return of its 12 Days of Boostmas sweepstakes for customers.

Tyson, who turned 60 this year, remains one of the most marketable figures in sports nearly two decades after his last professional fight and two years removed from his Netflix bout with Jake Paul. The Boost Mobile deal adds a national wireless carrier to a portfolio that already spans cannabis, podcasting and a steady run of endorsement work.

More on the campaign is available at BoostMobile.com.