USA Boxing announced Wednesday that professional boxers will have a route onto Team USA for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, starting with a standalone Professional Pathway Tournament this December in Lafayette, Louisiana. The winner in each Olympic weight class earns an invitation to the 2027 Elite Team Evaluation and Selection Camp.

The tournament runs December 5 through 12 at the CAJUNDOME, alongside the 2026 USA Boxing Elite National Championships. According to USA Boxing, based in Colorado Springs, it will be a separate competition run by USA Boxing officials under Olympic-style rules, with pros fighting only other pros. Each first-place finisher is invited to the camp in Colorado Springs in early 2027, where every invited athlete is evaluated under the same High Performance standards, with the Lima 2027 Pan American Games and LA28 as the targets.

Chris Trombetta, chair of the USA Boxing Board of Directors, framed it as a numbers play for the national team.

“Our goal is to field the strongest possible U.S. team. This pathway gives eligible American boxers, amateur and professional, an opportunity to compete for selection through our High Performance program. It reflects careful deliberation among USA Boxing’s Board, staff and the USOPC. For some athletes, the Olympics have been a goal since their first amateur bout. For others, this offers an opportunity to pursue that goal after turning professional. We look forward to seeing these athletes compete for the chance to represent the United States in Los Angeles,” Trombetta said in the release.

USA Boxing was careful to say the existing amateur ladder is untouched. The release states that “the traditional USA Boxing pathway remains in place for current amateur boxers to the High Performance Team and Squad, and nothing about it changes.” Current USA Boxing athletes still go through the Elite National Championships and the established selection procedures.

The organization also acknowledged how many rulebooks it has to satisfy to make this work. The release says the pathway “operates within the selection and eligibility framework of USA Boxing, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and World Boxing,” and that to include professionals, USA Boxing “must carefully navigate the rules and regulations established by the U.S. Congress, the USOPC, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Boxing, USA Boxing’s bylaws and Rulebook, the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC), and state boxing commissions.”

That last part is where it gets interesting from the pro side. A professional boxer is licensed by a state commission, carries a pro record, and has typically been medically cleared under pro rules. Stepping into an Olympic-style bracket, which differs from the pro game on equipment, scoring and bout length, and then back into a pro ring, raises practical questions about licensing, suspensions, medical clearances and record keeping that the ABC and the individual commissions will have to answer. Entry is also subject to the full eligibility criteria USA Boxing has posted, covering U.S. eligibility, age requirements and coordination with the pro licensing side. USA Boxing is signaling it knows all of that, and the Preliminary Notice and Selection Procedures published with the announcement are where the specifics live.

Pros in the Olympics are not new. The IOC cleared professionals to compete starting with Rio in 2016, and a handful took the shot with little to show for it. What is new here is a formal American on-ramp with its own tournament, its own camp invitation, and a stated place in the LA28 plan, built under World Boxing rather than the old IBA structure that cost the sport its standing with the IOC.

Who actually enters in December is the open question. The most attractive candidates are young pros with deep amateur backgrounds who turned over early, not established contenders with promotional deals and television dates to protect. The December tournament will tell us quickly whether there is real appetite among American pros for a two-year detour toward Los Angeles, or whether this is mostly a door that stays open on paper.

Full eligibility requirements, entry criteria, registration, selection procedures and an FAQ are posted on USA Boxing’s Professional Pathway page.