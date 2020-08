ESPN+ Boxing Results: David Adeleye Destroys Phil Williams

It was another quick day at the office for David Adeleye (3-0, 3 KOs). The heavyweight prospect knocked his opponent, Phil Williams (3-26-1, 1 KO), into next week in the opening act Daniel Dubois vs Snijders at the BT Sport Studio in Stratford, London.

The 6’4 big man cruiser through the first two rounds before turning up the pressure and burying his man in the third.