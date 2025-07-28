Dwight Muhammad Qawi Passes At 72

By: Sean Crose

Legendary world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi has passed away at the age of 72 after a years-long battle with dementia. Qawi’s family reported that the staple of ’80s boxing died on Friday. Although he never reached the star status of Evander Holyfield, Michael Spinks or other fighters in his weight realm, anyone who followed boxing in the 80s Golden Era knew who Qawi was. Indeed, Qawi’s story can be seen as one of personal growth. While doing time for armed robbery Qawi discovered boxing. He became professional at 25 and went on to be a popular and exciting staple of the fight scene.

Qawi worked his way to a title shot against Matthew Saad Muhammad in the early 80s, stopping the gritty WBC light heavyweight champion in 10. Qawi went on to defeat Muhammad a second time shortly afterward via six round stoppage. Qawi’s winning spree ended when he was bested by the legendary Michael Spink in 1983. Qawi wasn’t finished, however. Moving up to cruiserweight, he won the WBA title off Piet Crous in 1985 after dropping the defending champion twice in the 11th round. After subsequently besting Rick Enis and Leon Spinks, Qawi engaged in his most legendary fight.

For Qawi’s next opponent would be rising star Evander Holyfield. The two men met in the summer of 1986 in a heated auditorium in Holyfield ‘s hometown of Atlanta. Their fight is still considered a classic and for good reason. The action was back and forth, each man giving everything he had and not allowing the other man to take full advantage of him. The decision ultimately went to Holyfield, but there are those who still feel Qawi deserved the win that day, so close was the battle. The two men would meet again early in 1987, but this time the fight wasn’t close, and Holyfield stopped his man within the distance. Still it’s the first match between the fighters that people remember.

Looking back it’s safe to say Qawi was a fighter from another era. He was essentially a humble man, not one to go shooting off his mouth. He was also short for his size, under 5’8. He delivered a lot though, and worked harder than most. He leaves the sport with a successful career and excellent memories for fans who have watched – or who will watch via the Internet -his famous bouts. He will be an individual well worth remembering, a standout from an era of standouts.