Don’t Be fooled – Oleksandr Usyk Will have his hands full In A tyson fury Rematch

By: Sean Crose

Can Tyson Fury possibly win a rematch against newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk? Why yes, yes he can. While there’s no doubt Usyk laid a beating on Fury when they fought last Saturday in Saudi Arabia, there’s also no doubt that Usyk took a beating himself. Check out the recent picture Usyk posted of himself social media. He certainly doesn’t look like a man who emerged victorious in a fight – though he clearly did. The image speaks a lot to just what a warrior Usyk is – but it speaks a lot to just what a warrior Fury is, as well.

It’s easy to forget that Fury was pretty much well in control of Saturday’s fight heading into the eighth round. It wasn’t until Usyk caught Fury well into that chapter that things turned around for the Ukrainian. Indeed, Fury had even rattled Usyk several times in the first half of the match. All of which brings us to a point former world titlist Chris Algieri made on Pro Box TV in the aftermath of last weekend’s fight – that if Usky hadn’t managed to hurt Fury in the bout, things might have ended a lot differently.

Knowing there’s a rematch clause in play, and knowing that Fury will most likely activate it, whose to say Usyk will be able to hurt Fury again the second time around? And if the man can’t hurt him, then what? While there are those who feel the winner of a first fight will probably have an easier time the second go round, Muhammad Ali proved repeatedly that’s not always the case. The question, then, isn’t whether or not Fury can win a rematch with Usyk, but rather will he? Provided the rematch comes to fruition, it’s a challenging call for anyone to make.

The edge will obviously have to go to Usyk, as – well – he’s beaten Fury already. Like it or not, such things matter, both psychologically, and in the preparation for a rematch. With that being said, Fury came in lean (for Fury) the first time around. Perhaps he’ll bulk back up for Usyk the next time and try to smother him, as he so effectively smothered Deontay Wilder. Or perhaps Fury will just be more mindful in a rematch, and train to simply keep away from Usyk while flicking out his stinging jab. Or perhaps Fury will employ a brand new strategy.

One thing is certain – Usyk will enter the ring well prepared for the fight of his life, just as he did the first time – something Fury will surely be aware of.