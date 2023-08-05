Dillian Whyte Fails Drug Test. Fight With Anthony Joshua Off.

By: Sean Crose

Poor Anthony Joshua can’t seem to catch a break lately. After loosing his belts to Oleksandr Usyk two years ago, then failing to win them back in a rematch a year later, it would stand to reason the former heavyweight titlist would get back on solid ground. Yet an unimpressive showing earlier this year against Jermaine Franklin, coupled with some bad news today, have no doubt left the towering Londoner still searching for better times. For the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) announced on Saturday that Joshua’s next scheduled opponent, old foe Dillian Whyte, has tested dirty. That simply put means they found some substance in Whyte’s system that shouldn’t be there. Suffice to say, the anticipated all-British heavyweight matchup has subsequently been cancelled.

With that being said the hunt is possibly on for a new opponent for Joshua to face in place of Whyte on the 12th. And indeed, there are potential opponents out there. Joshua is looking to rebuild his career, however, and there’s no doubt he’s been training specifically for Whyte. At this point, he really can’t afford another misstep. As for Whyte, he’s maintaining his innocence. And indeed, it’s easy for all kinds of substances to slip into a person’s body unknowingly. In a dangerous sport like boxing, however, all precautions must be taken.