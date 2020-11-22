Deontay Wilder: “You Can See Me Back In The Ring Sometime In The first Week Of January, The Latest, Early February”

By: Hans Themistode

Deontay Wilder has been both uncharacteristically quiet outside of the ring, and inactive inside of it.

The former WBC heavyweight belt holder was last seen inside of a boxing ring earlier this year in February. Unlike the vast majority of his career in which he was able to produce an eye-catching knockout, Wilder found himself on the wrong end of one.

With a worldwide pandemic slowing down his comeback process, as well as a legal battle with Fury to enforce what he believes is a mandated third fight, Wilder has stood on the sidelines.

With that being said, he doesn’t plan on staying there much longer.

“You can see me back in the ring sometime in the first week of January,” said Wilder to Brian Custer on The Last Stand podcast. “The latest, early February. We’re looking through opponents now. We’re not going sit around and wait on no coward that has an obligation to fulfill but ran away from it. We gotta get back in the ring. I have a lot of fans that’s looking forward to me stepping back in the ring and doing what I do best.”

Although the now 34-year-old Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) would love to settle the score with Fury, it appears as though he is moving on. The road to winning another world title could be near impossible at the moment though. Anthony Joshua, the only other heavyweight titlist, is solely fixated on his mandatory title challenger in Kubrat Pulev and has said on numerous occasions that once he dispatches of him on December 12th, that he will place all of his attention on an undisputed showdown with Tyson Fury.

Wilder may find himself out of the championship mix in the immediate future, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a long list of contenders that he wants to make his comeback against.

“Dillian Whyte, I want Dillian Whyte and Dillian Whyte,” said Wilder when asked to choose his next opponent. “Dude upsets me man. He acts like we went together and we had a bad break up and he can’t get over me. Ruiz would be one on the list. As far as hype, Helenius could be another one. You got the Parkers and Usyk, I would love to fight him.”