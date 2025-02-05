David Morrell: The Future still looks bright

By: Sean Crose

Things seem to be changing for the better. Not all that long ago, well regarded fighters who suffered a single defeat were taken to the online woodshed where they would be charged with being hype jobs who had been “exposed’ by their victorious opponents. That no longer seems to be the case. While there’s undoubtedly fans out there who still see a single defeat as a scarlet letter, the internet seems to be less hostile to fighters who’ve suffered a lone loss than it used to be. David Morrell, who was bested last weekend by David Benavidez, seems to be an example of this recent development.

Those who watched last Saturday’ throwdown in Las Vegas can easily attest to the fact that Benavidez was the better man in the ring that night. Showcasing his thunderous power as well as a truly impressive defense, Benavidez was able to simply beat up the game and gutsy Morrell for much of the 12 round fight. Even Morrell himself refrained from arguing he had been robbed after the judges’ cards had been read. Benavidez had simply proven he was the stronger competitor that night and everyone who saw the fight knew it.

Yet those who witnessed Benavidez-Morrell would be hard pressed to condemn Morrell or his skill set. The man fought well, just not well enough. Besides, it was Morrell’s first time under the bright lights. It may have been a loss, but Morrell could eventually turn it into a win if he views the fight as a learning experience rather than as a crushing defeat. It’s worth noting that Morrell possesses power and skill…a winning combination for anyone in the fight game. So long as he doesn’t continuously take damage (fighting Benavidez can be a brutal experience), the future could – and should – look bright for the talented contender.

When all is said and done boxing is a sport of competing styles. Muhammed Ali could wallop Sonny Liston and George Foreman, but Joe Frazier and Ken Norton were another story. As they say, styles make fights. That’s as true today as it was when those words were first uttered. Besides, even undefeated kings Rocky Marciano and Floyd Mayweather earned controversial victories. Would either legend be any less accomplished if he had lost?

It’s good fans are now becoming more tolerant of fighters who suffer a defeat in the ring. That’s as true for Morrell as it is for others.