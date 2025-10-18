Danny Garcia Looking To Impress In Final Fight

By: Sean Crose

“I’m going in there, trying to kill.” So said former world titleist Danny Garcia (via TMZ). “I’ve already prepared myself to getting hit in the face, so I’m ready for whatever he brings to the table and I’m definitely coming to fight. I’m not coming to take it easy on nobody.” The man’s opponent Saturday night at the Barclay’s Center is the little known but hungry Daniel Gonzalez. It’s been a long time since Garcia’s been active now. However, he wants to have his last fight in a location he’s comfortable with -. The Barclays Center- and wants to give fans something to remember.

Not all that long ago Garcia was one of the top most recognizable figures in the fight game. He defeated the likes of Amir Khan and Lucas Matthysse. Although he lost major affairs to the likes of Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman, there’s no denying Garcia knew what he was doing in the ring. Looking back, it’s hard to imagine a boring Danny Garcia fight. The man had the heart of a Philadelphia fighter, which is exactly what he was, becoming more popular and well regard than perhaps some thought he should be. Sure enough Garcia was accused fairly or not of cherry picking opponents throughout the prime of his career. This was during the era of Premier Boxing Champions, after all, a controversial organization Garcia was a part of which was often accused of essentially trying to take over the sport of boxing.

Facing opponents like Rod Salka didn’t help matters for Garcia’s reputation either. Still the man fought a who’s who of opponents and deserves credit for that as we look back on what really was a quite successful career. When he slips in between the ropes at Barclays Center Saturday night, there will be no doubt that the man did well for himself as a prize fighter.

Word is now out that Garcia wants to invest his passion in promoting. It doesn’t seem like a bad idea, frankly. Garcia is a likable enough guy and he seems to have a good head on his shoulders. On top of that, he certainly knows the fight game inside and out. It would be nice to see a new American promoter do well for himself. Here’s wishing the man nothing but the best outside the ring as he begins a new chapter of his boxing life. It’s a tough business after all, but the man has so far proven he’s able to navigate through it successfully.