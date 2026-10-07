Dana White released a promotional video for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua on Wednesday morning, hours before the Los Angeles meeting Eddie Hearn says is taking place today and White says was never arranged.

“Well, finally, everybody, all the bulls*** is over,” White says in the clip. “Fury versus Joshua, live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on December 11th. Fury, 36 wins, 25 knockouts. AJ, 30 wins, 27 knockouts. Tickets are on sale this Friday at ticketmaster.co.uk at noon in the UK and 7 a.m. on the East Coast. Fury versus Joshua, finally, tickets on sale. I’ll see you in Cardiff.”

Fury vs. Joshua. December 11. Principality Stadium, Cardiff. — Dana White (@danawhite) October 7, 2026

The video cuts between White in front of a map, stadium footage, fight highlights and face-off footage, with Ticketmaster.co.uk on screen. Matchroom, Queensberry, Sela and Netflix do not appear in it.

For two weeks this argument has been conducted in claims about what the paperwork permits. This is not that. It is a promoter’s ticket spot for a fight Hearn says White is contractually barred from promoting, posted to White’s own account and pointing buyers at the on-sale.

Hearn’s position has not moved. He says Joshua’s contract bars White, Zuffa Boxing and TKO from promotional involvement, that Sela confirmed in writing that White’s production claims were untrue, and that the British Boxing Board of Control lists the promoters as Queensberry, Matchroom and Sela, with Zuffa absent. On Tuesday he told The Ariel Helwani Show that TKO had approached a member of Joshua’s team with a written proposal offering money, a fight in America and WWE appearances in exchange for permission. Hearn has put the figure at around $10 million. TKO has not responded to that claim.

White’s answer, at his Contender Series press conference on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, was to refuse the argument rather than engage it.

“This is so f***ing silly now,” White said, visibly irritated at being asked about it at an event for prospects. “It’s so f***ing silly now, and the fact you guys are asking me these questions.”

“Nobody’s interested in me and Eddie Hearn, other than you guys.”

“Who gives a s***? Have I been wrong in anything I’ve said? I am producing the fight. I am promoting the fight. I will be there at the fight. And then I’m flying right back to Vegas for the UFC fight.”

“Why? Why am I the main topic? AJ and Fury are fighting. Those two are going to make a f*** ton of money. The fight is finally happening. And everything I have said about my involvement in the fight is absolutely true.”

“It’s not about me and him. He can’t stop talking about this. It’s not about me and him. AJ and Fury is the fight. Who gives a s*** about me and Eddie Hearn?”

He addressed none of the specifics. Not the written proposal, not the Sela letter, not the Board paperwork, and not the meeting Hearn says is happening today.

Frank Warren continues to see no problem. Fury’s promoter has said that White and Nick Khan negotiated the Netflix deal and therefore earned a place in the event, and that the arguments around it do not matter to him provided the two men get in the ring.

Which is where this now sits. Hearn says the contract decides it. Warren says the broadcast deal decides it. White has stopped arguing and started selling tickets.

One piece of the event did get settled on Wednesday. An application has been made to Cardiff Council for a 1am ring walk, according to Sky Sports Boxing. That is 8pm on the United States East Coast and 5pm on the West Coast, and it is the window Hearn has been describing for two weeks, having said he expected 1am to 1.30am with the contracts capping the walk at 2am. The application still has to be approved, and until the council grants it the time is not fixed.

Tickets go on general sale Friday at noon BST, 7am Eastern, through Ticketmaster. No undercard has been announced.