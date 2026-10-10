Dana White spent Saturday giving two interviews about Fury vs. Joshua, and between them he credited Eddie Hearn, conceded the contract clause exists, denied a meeting Hearn had announced, and said he does not care that his name is not on the promotional paperwork.

Speaking to Jack Figg for Sun Boxing, White was asked whether the Los Angeles meeting ever took place.

“I never knew there was supposed to be a meeting in LA,” he said. “No. No meetings ever happened. From what I understand, Turki wasn’t even in Saudi Arabia, he was somewhere else, and Dr. Rakan from Sela was somewhere else in the world. Those guys were like nowhere near LA.”

Hearn announced that meeting on October 3 after Matchroom’s Birmingham show, saying he, White and Sela chief executive Dr. Rakan Alharthy would sit down in Los Angeles the following Wednesday to discuss what role Zuffa might have. “There’s always a deal to be cut,” he told iFL TV. Asked whether White would attend, Hearn said he was “supposed to be.”

White said at the time that he had heard nothing about any meetings. He is now saying it was never arranged at all, and placing the other two named attendees on other continents.

On the contract itself, White gave ground he had not given before. Asked whether he had been told about the stipulation in Joshua’s deal, he said: “Yeah, it said Zuffa and TKO couldn’t be involved, I think. But it didn’t say that I couldn’t personally.”

That is an acknowledgment that the clause Hearn has been describing for two weeks exists. The two men now agree on what the paperwork says. The disagreement has narrowed to whether a clause naming Zuffa Boxing and TKO also covers White as an individual.

Asked whether Hearn is right that White can only be involved with Joshua’s approval, he said: “I don’t know. I’m involved. If that’s the case, then I guess he’s probably got a lawsuit or something on his hands.”

On the British Boxing Board of Control listing Queensberry, Matchroom and Sela as the licensed promoters, with Zuffa absent, White was dismissive.

“That stuff doesn’t matter to me. I’m not concerned with any of that. Is my name on the paper?” he said. “I don’t care if my name’s on a piece of paper or contract or any of that. I am producing this fight and I’ve been on a PR tour all day. I’ve been talking about this fight since May.”

He said Turki Alalshikh and Sela brought him in because they are the ones putting up the money, and that the fighters’ contracts were handled by Sela and Turki rather than by him. “Turki wanted me to be a part of this thing. Netflix wanted me to be a part of this thing, and so I am,” he said. “If they didn’t want me, you wouldn’t see me trying to fight my way into the AJ-Fury fight.”

White said he had done the ticket scaling and that his focus now is production and telling the American audience the fight is free on Netflix. By his own account the stadium is close to gone, with under 700 tickets remaining after Friday’s sale.

Earlier in the day, on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Boxing with Bunce, White had already given Hearn the thing he spent the summer fighting over.

“You’ve got to give credit to Eddie for really grinding that and making sure that it happened in the UK,” he told Steve Bunce.

White and the Saudi organisers wanted the fight in the United States. Joshua and Hearn refused to move off the contractual requirement that it be staged in Britain, and Madison Square Garden stayed live into September before Cardiff was confirmed.

He repeated the concession to Figg. “I don’t disagree, and you got to credit Eddie and AJ for fighting hard to keep it in the UK,” he said, while adding that the fight would have sold anywhere and would have done well at Madison Square Garden too.

He also moved on the title he has been insisting on since the announcement. “I guess we’ll call me one of the promoters of the event because you do have Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn that are both promoting the event,” he told Bunce. “Me and my team will be producing the fight that night.”

A week ago, at the UFC 332 press conference, it was: “Was I wrong? Am I not the promoter? Am I not producing the entire f***ing event? The answer is yes.”

What changed in between was the box office. Around 80,000 tickets went on sale Friday at noon BST and were gone within the hour, with more than 500,000 people in the online queue within minutes. The cheapest seat was £88.50. The most expensive sold on the primary market was £13,128.

White’s other message, in both interviews, was that he has had enough of the subject. “I’m actually bored with this now. Who cares? This isn’t about me and Eddie Hearn,” he told Bunce. “This was never the Dana and Eddie show. It’s been all the Eddie show.”

Asked by Figg about the friendlier footage of the two promoters from before all this, White drew a line. “I don’t hate Eddie Hearn. I don’t hate the guy,” he said. “I do not like Oscar De La Hoya.”

De La Hoya said this week that he skipped Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn, a fight his own company co-promoted, because he expected to be set up and embarrassed at what he called a Zuffa event.

Hearn has not responded to any of Saturday’s comments. His position through the week has been that Joshua’s contract bars Zuffa and TKO from promotional involvement, that Sela confirmed in writing that White cannot handle the broadcast production, and that TKO approached a member of Joshua’s team with a written proposal offering money, a fight in America and WWE appearances in exchange for permission. Hearn has put that figure at around $10 million. TKO has not responded to that claim.

Fury vs. Joshua takes place Friday, December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Netflix, with the vacant WBA “super” heavyweight title at stake.