Chris Colbert Plans On “Beating The Sh*t” Out Of Hector Luis Garcia

Posted on 02/25/2022

By: Hans Themistode

A broad and slick smile was spread across the face of Chris Colbert the moment he was given the news. The Brooklyn, New York, native was initially set to fight for his first world title this Saturday night, February 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada, against WBA super featherweight champion, Roger Gutierrez.

As Colbert began putting himself through a grueling training camp in preparation, he was left speechless when he was told that the current worldwide pandemic had made its unwanted presence known once again. The Venezuelan heavy-hitter was forced to withdraw with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Originally, Colbert was flooded with emotions, much of which were the same. From disheartened to acrimonious, Colbert dealt with it all. But as quick-witted as Colbert has proven to be when joking back and forth with friends, the same applied to his title dreams. While Colbert wants nothing more than to wrap super featherweight gold around his waist, he simply points his index finger to the Heavens as he explains why he is no longer perturbed by his momentarily lost opportunity.

“I was disappointed but it comes with the territory,” said Colbert during an interview with BoxingInsider.com. “Sometimes God puts blocks in the road that you’re going to have to overcome and this is one of them.”

Acceptance is one thing, but Colbert fully expects to make his replacement opponent, Hector Luis Garcia, pay in the meanwhile. Believing he has plenty of substance to go along with his flare, Colbert has walked through his competition with relative ease.

On July 3rd, 2021, Colbert smoothly out-worked and out-boxed Tugstsogt Nyambayar to win a lopsided unanimous decision. As for Garcia, he pushed his record to a perfect 14-0 after picking up the win against Isaac Avelar in December of 2021.

On paper, Garcia could be considered the most pernicious puncher that Colbert has faced. He may also be the most rugged. Regardless of the solid accolades that Garcia brings to the table, Colbert screws up his face when asked how he envisions their showdown unfolding.

“Me beating the sh*t out of him, badly.”

