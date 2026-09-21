NEW YORK – One of amateur boxing’s oldest intercity rivalries returns this Saturday, September 26, when the Chicago Golden Gloves team meets the New York Metro Ring Masters team at the DoubleTree by Hilton New York-LaGuardia Airport in Queens. The card features 14 bouts, seven women’s and seven men’s, with Chicago Golden Gloves champions facing Metro champions from 112 pounds through super heavyweight.

The matchup has roots nearly as old as the Golden Gloves itself. Chicago’s tournament began in 1923, with New York following in 1927. The cities first met in an Intercity championship in 1928, beginning a series that drew major crowds in both cities and helped establish Golden Gloves boxing nationally. Chicago celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023, and the organization’s archives document the New York-Chicago rivalry through decades of competition, including Chicago Intercity champions Joe Louis, Ezzard Charles and Cassius Clay, later Muhammad Ali.

For Chicago Golden Gloves President and Executive Director Larry Roeske, revisiting those archives helped inspire the return. “Ever since we celebrated our 100th anniversary back in 2023, I’ve been digging through old publications from the event and wanting to bring it back,” Roeske said. “We’re all incredibly excited to head to New York to kick off this new rivalry. Here’s to building something that lasts another century!”

Saturday’s teams bring recent national credentials to that history. The Ring Masters Championships serve as New York Metro’s qualifier for the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions, where Metro finished second overall in 2026 and earned the national team silver medal. Daniela Arellano, Nicole Campbell and Maksym Kots, all national silver medalists, are scheduled to compete Saturday. Chicago produced two 2026 National Golden Gloves champions, Angelica Arroyo at 165 pounds and Diego Facio at 198+, with Facio scheduled to compete Saturday.

Chicago vs. Metro: Intercity Rivals takes place Saturday, September 26, at the DoubleTree by Hilton New York-LaGuardia Airport, 104-04 Ditmars Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11369. Weigh-in begins at 2:00 p.m., with the first bout at 5:00 p.m. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for ages 17 and under, with tickets available at the door. The event will stream live at Millions.co/metro.

USA Boxing Metro is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by its membership, the boxing community and its partners. The organization and its tournaments are supported by a network of volunteer officials, coaches and staff who contribute their time and expertise to athlete development and opportunity.

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