Charlo Brother’s Pay Per View Results: Nery Decisions Alameda

By: Sean Crose

The vacant WBC super bantamweight title was on the line Saturday night when the 30-0 Luis Nery battled the 25-0 Aaron Alameda at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena in a pay per view bout aired by Showtime. Nery was the more fluid fighter in the first. Nery began putting punches together at the end of the second. Alameda showed in the third that he wasn’t afraid or unable to mix it up.

By the fourth it became impressive how well Alameda was able to employ a strong defense from the center of the ring. The fifth round was something of a chess match. Nery fought well in the sixth. He may not have been able to consistently work on his man, but Nery certainly wasn’t having a bad night.

Nery was more in control on the seventh. The eighth was a fast paced affair where Nery appeared to be the more active of the two fighters. The ninth was fast paced, as well, but neither man’s shots were impacting the other much. By the tenth, it looked as if Nery was simply the stronger man in the ring. Alameda, however, was landing effectively.

The championship rounds were like much of the rest of the bout – high energy but lacking in defining moments. It was almost as if fans were watching two extremely skilled amateurs giving it their all. Ultimately, the judges ruled it 116-112, 118-110, and 115-113 for Nery.