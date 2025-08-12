Charges Dropped Against Gervonta Davis

By: Sean Crose

Gervonta Davis is no longer in trouble with authorities in Florida. Charges against the well-known and well-regarded fighter were dropped Tuesday after Davis’ ex-girlfriend indicated she no longer wanted to pursue legal action against the fighter. According to TMZ:

“This case was dropped as the victim is declining to prosecute per her victim attorney, Lindsey Chase, Esq. and her sentiments we directly confirmed by the Assistant State Attorney handling the prosecution, The witness to the incident, who is the victim’s mother, also failed to cooperate and failed, after being subpoenaed for a pre-file conference on Thursday, Aug. 7. Followed up attempts to contact the witness via phone were unsuccessful.”

He may be one of the most successful figures in the contemporary fight game, but there’s no doubt Davis has frequently found himself in trouble with the law regarding alleged and disturbing actions. This has not been the first time that Davis has been accused of being an abuser of women.

Things have been tough both in and out of the ring for Davis lately. On top of the abuse charge, the Baltimore native also fought Lamont Roach to a draw last spring in a fight Davis was easily supposed to win. The two men were said to be going to have a rematch, but the legalities of this abuse charge put that hoped for contest in a place of flux. It’ll be interesting to see whether the two men fight again now that Davis is free of his his legal obligations.

Whatever issues the man has been having in and outside the ring, however, there’s no denying that Davis is a powerful and talented fighter. Lightning fast and with thunderous punching, the guy knows how to break his opponent’s down. There’s a reason he’s still undefeated after being a professional boxer for over a decade now. Make no mistake about it though, Davis’career both in and out of the ring has not been without criticism. A frequent allegation is that he’s afraid to meet fighters on his level such as Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson .

Davis biggest achievement in the ring so far is handing the popular Ryan Garcia his first loss a few years back. Although Davis was favored to win, Garcia was undefeated and a known commodity as well as a powerful hitter. Although the battle between the two men was indeed a super fight, Davis hasn’t been in the ring under such a bright spotlight sense.