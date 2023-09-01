Can Deontay Wilder Return To The Top Of The Heavyweight Division? Why Yes, He Can

By: Sean Crose

Not many people expected Juan Manuel Marquez to defeat Manny Pacquiao when the two men squared off for the fourth time. Pacquiao, after all, had bested the man twice after their first fight had been ruled a draw. Good as Mexico’s Marquez was, he seemed a bit like yesterday’s news. Or at least this fourth fight with Pacquiao did. Then the unexpected happened. Marquez not only defeated Pacquiao, he knocked the man completely unconscious, face first in the sixth round. To say Marquez found himself redeemed is an understatement. Out of all the terrific fights the two men had, it’s the unlikely fourth and most decisive one that remains in people’s minds the most.

Could the same thing, it’s worth asking, transpire between former WBC heavyweight titlist and his arch foil Tyson Fury? The answer is yes – considering Wilder has dropped Fury on numerous occasions throughout their fights – most famously during the final round of their first fight back in 2018. Although Wilder was never to defeat Fury in their trilogy – that first fight was ruled a draw – it’s not impossible to imagine Wilder actually scoring the knockout should he and Fury meet once more. Of course, not many people would likely be interested in Fury-Wilder 4, but I’d be eager to check it out. Aside from their second fight, the Fury-Wilder throwdowns have been at times thrilling, see-saw affairs.

Yet Fury, as boxing fans know, is something of a wild card. What happens if the man decides to retire again, leaving his WBC and lineal titles out there for the taking? Could Wilder defeat possible opponents Andy Ruiz and former fellow titlist Anthony Joshua? The answer is yes on both counts. Although Ruiz, and even Joshua, may be more skilled than Wilder, the explosive power of Wilder could send each man to the mat, down and out, in the blink of an eye.

And what about current WBO, IBF, and WBA titlist Oleksandr Usyk? Frankly, it’s difficult seeing the man withstand clean shots from Wilder. Usyk is slick and polished, but Wilder is wily in the ring, often tossing his punches in a whirlwind of fury (no pun intended). All he needs to do against Usyk is land once. Of course, Wilder actually needs to fight if he wants another shot at glory. Word is he may face Joshua now that a match between himself and Ruiz may have fallen through. It would be a pleasure to see him face either man – be it for a title or not. Some fighters are just fun to watch. Wilder is one of those fighters.