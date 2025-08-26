Boxing’s Serious Man: Terence Crawford

By: Sean Crose

At first people thought it was funny or ridiculous or both. Yet the thought of Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez squaring off in the ring is on the verge of becoming a reality. In just a few short days, the two future Hall of Famers will answer the opening bell in what is likely to be the biggest boxing event of the year (Jake Paul novelty bouts don’t count, no matter how popular they are). How did this unlikely fight end up rightfully being taken seriously by fans? It wasn’t that long ago, after all, that no one took the thought of a Canelo-Crawford fight seriously.

Then, however, people started seeing footage of Crawford in camp. And in what should have been a surprise to no one he looked sharp as could be. Crawford, after all, is boxing’s Serious Man, a refreshing breath of fresh air in a sport seemingly determined to turn itself into a joke. You can see it in his face in those training clips. Here is a man uninterested in showing off for the camera. Instead, Crawford is a fighter completely in the zone while in training. It’s as if the camera isn’t even there.

None of this however may mean a thing if Canelo shows up at his best come fight night. He’s the super middleweight in a super middleweight bout. Crawford, after all, has fought but once above welterweight. Canelo, meanwhile has won a world light heavyweight title. In short, he’s the naturally bigger man. That in and of itself isn’t a deal breaker for Crawford’s chances. Yet Canelo is also an incredibly skilled fighter, one with a stellar resume. Couple that with his size advantage and it’s easy to see why Canelo may be the considerable favorite come fight night.

Crawford however, is rather unique. Again, it’s the intensity he brings to training and into his fights. He simply isn’t built to lose. That doesn’t mean he won’t lose when he battles with Canelo in just a few short weeks. What it does mean, however, is that Canelo is going to face one of the most serious minded opponents of his career. Aside from Mayweather, GGG and perhaps Bivol, no one is matched Crawford’s intensity. And remember, Canelo is no spring chicken…then again either is Crawford. Indeed it may all come down in the end to which man is fresher.