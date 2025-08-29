Andy Ruiz Reportedly Wants To Return To The Ring. Is It Too Late?

By: Sean Crose

Manny Robles led Andy Ruiz to a stunning victory over Anthony Joshua over 5 years ago. Ruiz was the toast of the figurative town for a while after that, but ended up being dominated by Joshua in a rematch. He didn’t seem to have trained particularly hardly for the second Joshua go-round. I actually remember waiting on a press call just days before the fight and Ruiz not showing up. He’s has only fought twice since losing to Joshua, a battle against Louis Ortiz, and fighting Jerrell Miller to a draw.

Suffice to say Ruiz wants to fight seriously again and have Robles in his corner too. Robles being a pro is fine with the idea but won’t be fine if Ruiz doesn’t show the work ethic he needs to. Ruiz is no doubt talented or he was. His work ethic, however, has been known to be lacking. In short, he’s s seemed somewhat but not completely interested in the sport of boxing. This could be a wrong assessment of course as no one can see inside Ruiz’ head. Indeed, as far as anyone knows, Ruiz may be dying to get back in the ring to prove he’s the best there is. All the world has to go on however is what it sees… and Ruiz hasn’t shown much these past few years.

“He’s at a stage of his career now where it’s now or never,” Robles told Ring Magazine. In truth, Robles wants to be a motivator as well as trainer to Ruiz. “That’s exactly what I’m going to try to do,” Robles says, “give him that push, I’ll set my grounds as I do with everyone, let him know exactly that, no excuses, he doesn’t want to waste his time and neither do I.”

Long story short, Robles may have his work cut out for him. “I’ve got to get him to work,” he says of Ruiz, “back in the ring as soon as possible and get the ball rolling again.” At his best Ruiz is a formidable opponent. Whether he can get back to being his best at 35 remains to be seen. With his fast hands and impressive power Ruiz can prove to be a challenge for any fighter. He’s only lost twice after all, to Joshua and to Joseph Parker respectively. Neither of those men are a walk through the park. If Ruiz somehow returns to the fighter, he was against Parker or – even better – against Joshua the first time around, he may actually pull this comeback off.

The question is, does he want to?