Adrien Broner Still Believes He Beat Manny Pacquiao: “He Wasn’t Hitting Me”
Posted on 02/16/2021

By: Hans Themistode

The crowd booed at first, then laughed uncontrollably once Adrien Broner took the microphone on January 19th, 2019. Just a few moments earlier, the former four-division champion was announcing to the world that he should have been given the victory against Manny Pacquaio instead of a lopsided decision loss. 

With Broner’s tendency to be facetious, many believed he was simply attempting to lighten the mood after a poor performance. Despite that, Broner actually wasn’t joking around. 

“Shit I was serious,” said Broner during an interview with Mike Coppinger. “I didn’t give a fu*k. I really felt like he wasn’t hitting me.” 

For roughly two years now, Broner simply couldn’t understand why or how Pacquiao managed to pick up the win against him. Now, after watching that fight several times over, he believes he knows why Pacquiao was given the nod. 

“He wasn’t hitting me, but when I go back and watch the fight I’m like, alright, he threw more. He was just more busy. But he wasn’t touching me with none of that stuff at all.”

Rather than listening to what Broner has to say about how his night against Pacquiao played out, the Cincinnati Ohio native urges fans to rewind the tape and take a look for themselves. However, before pressing play, Broner wants everyone to hit the mute button first. 

“If you go back and watch the fight with no sound, you’ll be like wow, he really wasn’t landing nothing. The crowd was just yelling but if you go watch the fight with no sound, you’ll see that he wasn’t.

Regardless of how Broner feels, the end result will never change. So with that, he is burying the past behind him as he continues to prepare for his ring return this coming weekend. 

“That fight is in the past. My biggest worry right now is Jovanie Santiago.” 

