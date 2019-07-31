Adam Kownacki and Chris Arreola Discuss Their Showdown

By: Hans Themistode

The Heavyweights are taking over Brooklyn New York, as both Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs) and Chris Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs) will headline the Barclay Center, this coming Saturday on August 3rd.

With the Heavyweight division now seemingly wide open, this will be perfect opportunity for both men to make a statement. For Kownacki it is especially memorable for him to be headlining a card in his hometown of Brooklyn.

“I feel blessed. I grew up there, I grew up in Brooklyn,” said Kownacki. “It’s a big deal to be the headliner. Having all my friends, all my family, my community being there having my back. It’s very rewarding.”

Kownacki’s story may have a feel good theme to it, but his opponent, Chris Arreola, won’t allow there to be a happy ending.

“I’m looking to knock him out,” said Arreola during a recent media conversation. “He’s a really good fighter but right now he’s in my way. I still have championship goals in my head and I know that if I can beat this guy then I’ll get another crack at a world title.”

For Kownacki, he has placed himself on a specific pathway. Current WBC belt holder Deontay Wilder is who the undefeated Kownacki currently has his eyes set on. Arreola will represent the third opponent that both Kownacki and Wilder have fought in their respective careers.

Kownacki does not want to simply stop Arreola, but he wants to do so in a much more dominant fashion than what Wilder did to him when they matched up in 2016. In that contest Wilder dropped Arreola in the fourth and stopped him in the eighth round.

“I have been with two guys that Deontay Wilder fought with Artur Szpilka and Gerald Washington,” said Kownacki. “It took Wilder ten rounds to knock out Artur Szpilka in a very competitive fight when I just walked right through him. And the same thing with Gerald Washington. I knocked him out in two rounds. My next fight against Chris Arreola, another fight Wilder and I have in common, and I plan to do the same thing, walk right through him. I think if I could beat him in a better fashion than Deontay beat him before, then that’s a good statement!”

A shot at a title would undoubtedly be awaiting the winner of this contest. Kownacki just might be coming into this contest even more motivated than ever. Earlier this week he revealed that he had received a phone call a few months ago to be an opponent for former unified Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s U.S. debut. Kownacki turned down the fight. Stating that he was not in shape at that moment.

We all have seen what has happened since then as Andy Ruiz took the opportunity and went on to knock Joshua out in the seventh round. Kownacki does have a few regrets about missing out on his shot, and vows to never allow that to happen again.

“I’m making sure I stay in shape from now on. When I seen Andy Ruiz pull off the upset against Joshua I was just thinking that it should have been me. I only turned down the fight because it was short notice and I was not in shape at that time. I’ll make sure I am ready at all times now.”

With a motivated Kownacki, Arreola seems to be in a world of trouble come fight night. Still, this is a fight he can’t afford to lose. If he does however, come up short against Kownacki, then this will mark the end of his 16 year pro career.

“If I lose this fight, I will retire, plain and simple” said Arreola.

With so much riding on the line, expect this contest to be bombs away from the opening bell.