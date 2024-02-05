2024 Ringmaster Championships: Road To The Garden

2024 RING MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS: ROAD TO THE GARDEN

by Jennifer Leuzzi

New York’s Premier Amateur Boxing Tournament

New York, NY, February 5, 2024 –The 2024 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden, New York’s premier amateur boxing tournament, kicked off on Saturday February 2, 2024 at Hempstead Boxing in Hempstead, NY.

450 amateur boxers, aged 8 to 68, will compete in 17 sanctioned events, from February to April. 2024 marks the largest event since the Ring Masters Championships debuted in 2018. The last elimination bouts are scheduled for Saturday April 6, 2024 at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, NY. The finals in April will take place at The Mecca of Boxing – Madison Square Garden. The winners receive a Ring Masters Championships ring, Gold insert for winners, and silver for runner up.

“The 2024 Ring Masters Championships is a testament to USA Boxing Metropolitan’s commitment to promoting the sport of boxing and providing a platform for emerging talents to shine,” said Ray Cuadrado, President, USA Boxing Metropolitan.

Ring Masters Championships is a 501(c)(3) non-profit supported by its membership, the boxing community and sponsors. Everyone working at the tournament from referees to organizers and photographers, donate their time and services pro bono. This year’s tournament is made possible by the support of sponsors including: WBC Amateur, USA Boxing Metropolitan, Sting Sports, RX Water, Boxing Insider Promotions, Millions.co and Madison Square Garden.

“Sting Boxing is proud to sponsor the Ring Masters Championships for the fifth year running,” said Josh Watson, Sting North America. “The rich history of the Ring Masters Championships combined with the opportunity to compete at the world’s premier boxing venue, Madison Square Gardens, makes this partnership one of Sting’s most valuable, anywhere in the world.”

91 New York gyms are represented in the tournament, because it is recognized as the proving ground for amateurs, and is often the start to a successful boxing career. The Elite Male and Female Open champions will advance to the National Golden Gloves: Tournament of Champions to be held in Detroit, MI, from May 12 to 19, 2024.

“We at Millions are committed to supporting athletes at every level, with a special focus on nurturing the emerging talents of tomorrow,” said Scott Whitteker, Millions.co. “The participants of the Ring Masters Championships represent the future of boxing, and it’s a privilege for Millions to provide a platform that highlights their incredible skills, dedication, and hard work. Join us in celebrating these promising athletes as they showcase their talents live on Millions!”

All of the family-friendly events are open to boxing fans and the public. Tickets can be purchased at the host gyms. Dates and venues listed below.

For news and updates on Ring Masters Championships follow @ring_masters_offical and @usaboxingmetro on Instagram.

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries and additional information please contact:

Sonya Lamonakis, Vice President, USA Boxing Metropolitan at [email protected].

Sanctioned Event Calendar

Brackets and competitors will be notified via email to all USA Boxing Metropolitan members prior to the event,

and announced online at @ring_masters_offical and @usaboxingmetro on Instagram.

2/3/24 Hempstead Boxing Kennedy Park Memorial 335 Greenwich St. Hempstead, NY 11550 1pm weigh-in, 3pm show

2/10/24 Gleason’s Gym 130 Water Street Brooklyn, NY 11201 3pm weigh-in, 5pm show

2/16/24 Gotham Gym 600 Washington Street NY, NY 10014 5pm weigh-in, 7pm show

2/17/24 Sweatbox Brooklyn 229 46th Street Brooklyn, NY 11220 3pm weigh-in, 5pm show

2/22/24 N.Y.A.C. 180 Central Park South NYC, NY 10019 5pm weigh-in, 7pm show

2/23/24 Church Street Boxing 25 Park Place NY, NY 10025 5pm weigh-in, 7pm show

2/24/24 Knights of Columbus Saturday 186 Jericho Turnpike Mineola, NY 11501 3pm weigh-in, 5pm show

2/29/24 Full Package Promotions Mulcahy’s Pub 3232 Railroad Avenue Wantagh, NY 11793 5pm weigh-in, 7pm show.

3/2/24 John’s Boxing Gym 2323 Haviland St. Bronx, NY 10462 3pm weigh-in, 5pm show.

3/8/24 Bay Ridge Catholic Academy NYC Cops & Kids 365 83rd Street Brooklyn, NY 11209 5pm weigh-in, 7pm show.

3/9/24 Freeport PAL Freeport Recreation Center 130 East Merrick Rd. Freeport, NY 11520 11am weigh-in, 1pm show

3/15/24 Prime Time Promotions Amazura 91-12 144th place Queens, NY 11435 4:30pm weigh-in, 6:30pm show

3/16/24 Pro Fit Deer Park Saturday 41 Mercedes Way Edgewood, NY 11717 3pm weigh-in, 5pm show

3/22/24 Sportsmen’s Club Local Union 3 IBEW 67-35 Parsons Blvd Flushing, NY 11365 5pm weigh-in, 7pm show

3/23/24 John’s Boxing Gym Saturday 2323 Haviland St. Bronx, NY 10462 3pm weigh-in, 5pm show.

4/5/24 Boxing Insider Promotions Classic Car Club of Manhattan 408 12th Avenue NY, NY 10018 5pm weigh-in, 7pm show.

4/6/24 USA Boxing Metro Gleason’s Gym JO/Youth Finals 130 Water Street Brooklyn, NY 11201 3pm weigh-in, 5pm show.

4/11/24: FINALS AT THE THEATRE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN