Is Yarde Britain’s Salvation?

By: Shane Willoughby

In a year that has seen British boxing regress at a ridiculous rate, Anthony Yarde is one fight away from cementing his name in history.

Yarde is set to face the WBO Light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev in Russia on the 24th August. After only 17 fights, the undefeated Brit has to go to the hometown of arguably the best fighter in the division.

Whilst many say Kovalev is past his best and he doesn’t possess the same threats he did 5 years ago, he is coming off probably his best performance when he comfortably beat Eleider Alvarez.

The Light heavyweight division hasn’t been the most successful for British fighters in recent years. Fighters such as Callum Johnson, Tony Bellew and Nathan Cleverley have all lost for World Titles.

However, there is a great deal of irony in this situation. Nathan Cleverley has won a World Title before; the same World Title that Yarde is fighting for now. But Cleverley lost his WBO title, against the same person Yarde is going to fight now.

However, there have been a few Brits who have had success travelling to their opponents back yard. No pun intended. Billy Joe Saunders, Tyson Fury and David Haye have all gone on the road and returned with World Titles.

However, when you consider the fact that Yarde has only been a professional for 4 years and that he hasn’t fought anyone in the top 10 and that he had only 12 amateur fights and that he has never fought outside of the UK, this should go down as the greatest accomplishment any British fight has achieved.