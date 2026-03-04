In a sport where mismatches at the club level are often the norm, the six-round bout between Lia Lewandowski (3-0, 1 KO) and Indeya “Azucar” Rodriguez (6-8-3, 1 KO) stands out as something increasingly rare on a regional card — a genuinely competitive fight between two serious fighters with something to prove.

The bout, scheduled for the Boxing Insider Promotions card at the Tropicana Atlantic City on March 7, may be the fight insiders on the card are most looking forward to — a meaningful step up for Lewandowski against a battle-tested veteran who has shared the ring with world champions and has never been stopped in 17 professional fights.

Lia Lewandowski: The Rising Prospect

Lewandowski, 27, is a Drexel University graduate from Berlin, New Jersey, who double-majored in International Area Studies and Political Science before abandoning a potential career in national security to pursue boxing full-time. She didn’t begin training in combat sports until 2020, relatively late by boxing standards, but her progression has been swift and deliberate.

After building an amateur foundation that included bouts against nationally ranked opponents, Lewandowski turned professional in September 2024 and has won all three of her fights, including a majority decision over Chantal Sumrall in her first six-round assignment. She also gained valuable experience competing in the Team Combat League as part of the Boston Butchers, where she traded rounds with far more seasoned fighters including former national champions Christina Cruz, Alexis Araiza Mones, and Shera Mae Patricio.

Standing 5-foot-7 in a division populated by much shorter fighters, Lewandowski’s height and reach are significant physical advantages. But it is her willingness to take difficult fights this early in her career that has generated attention. This is only her second appearance on a Boxing Insider Promotions card, and she specifically sought out a fight that would test her.

“My goal is definitely to make it to the top. I want to be a world champion, and unless I have some kind of injury that prevents me from doing so, I’m just going to keep going at it until I get to the top,” Lewandowski told BoxingScene. She expects to move to eight-round assignments after this fight, with a world title opportunity as the long-term goal.

To keep the lights on while she chases that dream, Lewandowski works weekends as a bartender, often bringing fight tickets to sell to regulars. Roughly 100 supporters are expected to be in attendance on March 7.

Indeya Rodriguez: The Dangerous Veteran

Rodriguez’s 6-8-3 record does not begin to tell the story of who she is as a fighter. The 29-year-old Dallas-based boxer, originally from New Orleans, has spent her career fighting well above her station — taking on world champions, former title challengers, and Olympic-caliber talent while consistently making things difficult for all of them.

Rodriguez has never been stopped in 17 professional fights. That alone should command respect.

Her résumé reads like a who’s who of women’s boxing at the lower weights. She has gone the distance with world champion Gabriela Fundora and former two-time world champion Miyo Yoshida, the latter on a Boxing Insider Promotions card at Sony Hall in April 2023, where she pushed Yoshida through a competitive eight rounds in the Japanese champion’s American debut. She has also traded leather with 2020 Olympian Ginny Fuchs, former national champion Christina Cruz, and former title challenger Sulem Urbina.

It was the Urbina fight that best illustrates what Rodriguez brings to the table. On the Boxing Insider Holiday Fight Night card at Sony Hall in December 2022, Rodriguez pulled off a legitimate upset, outworking the 13-2-1 Urbina over eight rounds to earn a unanimous decision by scores of 79-73 twice and 77-75. Urbina’s only previous losses had been to unified world champion Marlen Esparza and WBA flyweight titleholder Naoko Fujioka. Rodriguez’s relentless pace, speed, and energy overwhelmed Urbina from the opening bell.

Rodriguez began boxing at 16 through the Grand Prairie Police Youth Program in Texas and built a nationally ranked amateur career before turning professional. She fights under the nickname “Azucar” and trains out of the Rock Boxing Academy. What she lacks in knockout power, she compensates for with durability, an unorthodox style, and a forward-pressing pace that makes opponents uncomfortable for the full duration of a fight.

Why This Fight Matters

For Lewandowski, this is a defining moment. Three fights into her career, she is voluntarily stepping in with a fighter who has 17 professional bouts against consistently elite opposition. Rodriguez has earned the respect of every fighter she has faced, and her willingness to come forward and trade should present Lewandowski with a very different puzzle than anything she has encountered so far as a professional.

For Rodriguez, this is an opportunity to derail a rising prospect on her home turf and remind the division that her record is deceiving. She reached out to Boxing Insider Promotions to make this fight happen — a detail that speaks to both her confidence and her desire to compete.

Boxing Insider Promotions founder Larry Goldberg has been clear about where he sees this fight on the card.

“Lia has been great to deal with. She checks off all the boxes — she’s willing to get in there, she’s fighting a real fight,” Goldberg said. “Indeya Rodriguez is tough, and Lia is a real fighter.”

In a sport where developing prospects are often matched carefully against overmatched opponents, Lewandowski vs. Rodriguez is something different — two fighters with contrasting experience levels but equal ambition, meeting at a moment where the outcome is anything but certain. That is exactly the kind of fight that keeps boxing honest.