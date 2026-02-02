Boxing Insider Returns to Tropicana Atlantic City With Justin Figueroa, John Leonardo, Josh Popper and more!

BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS RETURNS TO TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY ON SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2026

Atlantic City, NJ – February 2, 2026 – Boxing Insider Promotions will host a professional boxing event on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Tropicana Showroom, featuring regional talent from New Jersey, New York, and beyond.

The card is headlined by Junior NABF Super Welterweight Champion “Mr. Atlantic City” Justin Figueroa facing veteran James Blake Franklin in a super welterweight bout.

Confirmed bouts on the card include:

John Leonardo vs. Edgar Joe Cortes – super bantamweight

Josh Popper vs. Dillon Pumphrey – heavyweight

Lia Lewandowski vs. Indeya “Azucar” Rodriguez – light flyweight

Jacob Riley Solis vs. Jeremy Ramos – super welterweight

Jim Torney vs. Trevor Kotara – heavyweight

Additional fighters scheduled to appear include:

Julio “Julez” Sanchez III

Jahanzeb Rizwan

More bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Doors open at 6:00 PM with the first bell at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now and available exclusively through Ticketmaster at:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-03-07-2026/event/020064280B90E1FA

About Boxing Insider Promotions

Boxing Insider Promotions, named New York State Boxing Hall of Fame Promoter of the Year for 2023 and 2024, continues to present regional professional boxing events featuring rising prospects and experienced contenders.

For media inquiries, interviews, or credentials, contact: [email protected]