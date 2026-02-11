Lia Lewandowski Gears Up for March 7th Bout: South Jersey Boxer Eyes Big 2026

South Jersey women’s boxer Lia Lewandowski (Berlin, NJ) is deep in fight camp, preparing for her return to the ring on Saturday, March 7th at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City. The event, promoted by Boxing Insider Promotions, features a stacked card blending local talent and international fighters.

In a recent appearance on Hanging with Hennig on 97.3 ESPN South Jersey, host Josh Hennig interviewed Lewandowski live from the Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong. She shared insights on her preparation, the challenges of camp life, and her ambitious plans.

Dropping Weight, Raising the Stakes

Lewandowski’s upcoming bout is at 110 pounds — a significant drop from her last fight at 122 pounds. She took the higher weight previously just to stay active and secure a spot on a Boxing Insider card.

“My last fight I actually fought at 122 pounds, which is heavier for me,” Lewandowski said. “It was… all we could find in that moment.”

This time, she’s fighting closer to her natural walking weight (around 110-115 pounds) against a shorter but quicker opponent. The adjustment demands sharper cardio, faster reactions, and heavy reliance on her reach.

“I’m going to use my jab to keep opponents at distance,” she explained.

Her coach pushes her with tougher sparring partners to build adaptability — a strategy she credits for rapid in-fight adjustments.

The Grind of Fight Camp: Fueling the Fire

Lewandowski described fight camp as a full lifestyle overhaul. Training intensifies, but nutrition becomes the real battle.

“In fight camp, it’s basically 24/7,” she said. “Your entire lifestyle is catered to fight camp.”

Outside of camp, she admits to indulging freely, but in preparation mode, she forces higher intake of carbs and protein for sustained energy — even when workouts suppress her appetite.

“The more you work out, the less hungry you are,” Lewandowski noted. “So it’s like I’m forcing myself to eat more to give myself more energy.”

She fuels before big sessions (especially sparring) to avoid mid-training depletion and prioritizes recovery meals afterward.

Looking Ahead: Titles, Volume, and Undisputed Dreams

After this fight, Lewandowski targets title opportunities — starting with regional belts and building toward undisputed world champion status. She plans a busy 2026 with 2-3 fights, plus participation in a team boxing league where she’s been drafted, with travel covered.

This March 7th event marks her second with Boxing Insider Promotions, and she’s excited about the atmosphere at Tropicana. Boxing Insider Promotions returns to Tropicana Atlantic City on March 7th with a card that continues the promotion’s revival of professional boxing at the venue after a seven-year absence.

The card also showcases:

Junior NABF Super Welterweight Champion Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa (16-0, Atlantic City)

Heavyweight prospect Josh Popper (Holy Spirit High School graduate)

New Jersey’s John Leonardo

Lewandowski (3-0, 1 KO) emphasized the growth of women’s boxing. Coming off a majority decision win over Chanall Sumrall in November, she’s earned respect through tough performances across about four years in the sport.

“Mutual respect exists among serious fighters,” she said, noting opponents now treat each other as equals.

Fans can grab tickets directly from Lewandowski via her social media (@lia_lewandowski on Instagram) or through Ticketmaster.

Supporting local fighters like those on this card is key to growing the sport in the region. Come March 7th, Lewandowski will be ready to put on a show — and take another step toward her championship goals.

For more on Atlantic City’s rich boxing history and the sport’s revival at Tropicana, visit BoxingInsider.com.