Boxing Insider Returns to Tropicana Atlantic City on March 7th

Boxing Insider Promotions is set to host its first event of 2026 at Tropicana Atlantic City on Saturday, March 7th. After a seven-year absence of professional boxing at the venue, Boxing Insider brought it back in May 2024, and this will mark the seventh Boxing Insider show at the Tropicana with each one getting bigger and better.

The card will feature top regional professional fighters from New Jersey and New York, headlined by NABF super lightweight champion “Mr. Atlantic City” Justin Figueroa (14-0).

Featured bouts and fighters include:

– John Leonardo (12-1-1) vs. Edgar Cortes (9-8-1) – an all-New Jersey matchup as Leonardo returns to Atlantic City

– Lia Lewandowski (3-0) vs. Indeya Rodriguez (6-8) Lewandowski returns to build on her undefeated record in this competitive women’s bout.

– Josh Popper (5-0) – Somers Point, NJ native and founder of Breadwinners Boxing in NYC

– Jahanzeb Rizwan (1-0, 1 KO) – making his Atlantic City debut after a knockout win in his pro debut at Barclays Center; who represented Pakistan at 2024 Olympic qualifier

– Jim Torney (4-0-1) – 6-foot-9 Irish heavyweight

Additional fights and fighters will be announced soon.

Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-03-07-2026/event/020064280B90E1FA